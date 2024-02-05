Collaboration Between CEA and FLASH THERAPEUTICS for the Development of Cutaneous Cell Therapy

TOULOUSE, France & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flash Therapeutics, a French CDMO specialized in the bioproduction of viral vectors for the transfer of genetic material, is extremely proud to count the CEA, in particular, l’Institut de biologie François Jacob - Laboratoire de Génomique et Radiobiologie de la Kératinopoïèse – LGRK, among its major customers.

Thanks to the quality of Flash Therapeutics' vectors, the LGRK has been sourcing specific products from our company for over 10 years to support its research activities, in particular, to study the intrinsic properties and regenerative capacity of skin stem cells.

The CEA has published an excellent article on epidermal stem cells entitled " KLF4 inhibition promotes the expansion of keratinocyte precursors from adult human skin and of embryonic-stem-cell-derived keratinocytes " in Nature Biomed Engineering by Nicolas Fortunel & al.

Flash Therapeutics and the CEA's Institut de biologie François Jacob are currently discussing expanding their partnership, given their complementary nature.

Jérôme Bédier, CEO of Flash Therapeutics: "We are delighted to be partnering with the CEA, the leading French and European player in the field of energy and technology. This approach builds on more than 10 years of collaboration and is in line with Flash's key mission: to discover and bring forward innovative technologies for highly effective therapies on a commercial scale ".

About Flash Therapeutics: Founded in 2005 and based at the Oncopole site in Toulouse, Flash Therapeutics is a CDMO specialized in the industrial bioproduction of DNA and RNA vectors to cover a wide range of applications in gene and cell therapy and vaccines. Thanks to its robust platform and manufacturing process, Flash Therapeutics delivers high-purity, high-concentration viral vectors for research, pre-clinical, clinical and commercial phases.

About the CEA: The CEA's role is to inform public decision-making by providing scientific and technological solutions to the driving forces (companies, local authorities), to better manage major societal changes: energy transition, digital, healthcare of the future, global defence and security. Its 21,000 employees work at the heart of 9 centres equipped with major research infrastructures, as part of academic and industrial partnerships in France, Europe and internationally.