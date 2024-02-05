Summit Financial Continues Growth Trajectory With Two Additional Affiliate Firms Totaling $725M in Assets

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial Holdings (“Summit”), a top firm for values-driven independent and breakaway advisors, today announced the addition of two new affiliate firms: Garrett, Perkins & Horton Advisory Partners (“GPH”), formerly known as Garrett, Perkins & Associates; and Brad Werner & Company have selected Summit as their growth partner. Both firms will benefit from Summit’s custom capital solution, Summit Growth Partners (SGP), which offers a combination of cash monetization and equity participation while granting exclusive partnership privileges. As a result of the newly established affiliations, both firms will gain access to a comprehensive range of services and technological solutions that will facilitate their respective launches, operations and growth.

GPH, an established Alabama-based firm that oversaw $530M in assets, is transitioning from Ameriprise Financial to Summit. Led by Forbes 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor Stephen Garrett Sr., MBA, CFP®, and founding partners Mark Perkins and Brandon Horton, the firm’s complete team remains in place following this affiliation. GPH employs a comprehensive financial planning approach to address both short-term and lifelong financial goals. Its experienced and credentialed professionals provide tailored wealth management services, including financial planning, investment management, tax planning, estate planning, risk and insurance advisory, and philanthropic strategies. The firm is committed to assisting clients in navigating a complex financial landscape and securing wealth for current and future generations.

"Partnering with Summit Financial transforms our capabilities, enabling us to deliver an elevated standard of client service. It equips us to guide our clients through an increasingly dynamic economic landscape and help them manage their financial lives with confidence,” remarked Garrett Sr. “Summit’s comprehensive suite of tools and its culture of collaboration empower us to uphold our commitment to clients and expand our firm.”

“Garrett, Perkins & Horton has an exceptional history of helping their clients navigate a complex financial marketplace for decades. We are excited to partner with this outstanding team as we expand our capacity for serving the wealth management and planning needs of this new and exciting market,” said Keith Soltis, director of wealth management for Summit Financial.

In addition, Summit will also be welcoming Brad Werner & Company which oversees more than $195 million in assets. With locations in Naples, FL and Valparaiso, Indiana, Brad Werner & Company was founded by industry veteran Brad Werner, who has spent more than 25 years in the financial services industry, carving out a niche practice supporting credit unions and their members. Werner proudly served as a medic in the United States Army and continues to apply the lessons he learned from his military experience to his financial practice. Werner is joined by his wife, Carmen Werner, who serves as director of operations. Like him, Carmen is also a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps.

“After evaluating multiple options, it was clear Summit was the right fit for us. Thanks to this affiliation, we’ll be able to place even greater emphasis on advancing our clients’ financial goals,” said Brad Werner, president of Brad Werner & Company. “Summit and its leaders demonstrate key traits I value including discipline, leadership and integrity. We can’t wait to expand our capabilities to service clients through world-class resources and access to Summit’s leadership team.”

Summit offers top independent and breakaway advisors like GPH and Brad Werner & Company an opportunity to align with the firm through partnership options that provide unmatched flexibility. Firms gain access to Summit’s full suite of services, including technology, financial planning, investment management, insurance and operational support. Advisors joining Summit’s RIA maintain full ownership of their businesses, and advisors who qualify can become partners in SGP.

"Like Summit, Stephen and Brad have been in the business of providing clients with a high level of service for decades. We look forward to continuing that tradition, supporting both firms in the delivery of thoughtful, individualized advice that elevates clients’ financial well-being,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit Financial Holdings. “As we approach our 43rd year in business, we have never experienced such a robust pipeline of advisors committed to joining Summit.”

A 2023 Forbes and Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, Summit Financial remains committed to its founding principles of independence and comprehensive financial planning. Interested advisors and firm leaders can learn more about Summit Financial’s all-inclusive platform of fully integrated, industry-leading services, thought leaders and innovative technology—known as the SummitVantage™—at summitfinancial.com.

