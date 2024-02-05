Ease Their Pain: Six New Partners Tap uShip’s ‘Ugly Freight’ Delivery Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--uShip, the fast, easy, and sustainable shipping solution for oversized freight, today announced six newly signed partners that are leveraging its technology and diversified truck capacity for delivery of “ugly freight,” including furniture, vehicles, and LTL (less-than-truckload) shipments. Learn more at uShip.com/business/ugly/.

uShip’s six newest partners are PackageHub® and Retail Shipping Associates (RSA), STAAR Supply Chain Solutions, Shipping Saint, ShipmentX, eTrac Technologies, and Fulfill.com. They join existing uShip partners such as eBay, Etsy, AscendTMS, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as well as more than 100 In-Home Delivery partners and 35,000 LTL business shippers.

This news was released at the Manifest logistics conference (Feb. 5-7), where uShip is a Silver Sponsor.

Unlocking Benefits and Services

Whether integrating via API, accessing a custom portal, or becoming a referral partner, shippers, intermediaries, and solution providers unlock valuable uShip benefits, services, and features, including:

Instant bookable rates

Automated booking

AI-driven shipment protection

Diversified flex-on-demand capacity

uShip In-Home Delivery room-of-choice service with curated carrier networks

uShip Logistics managed vehicle transport brokerage

uShip LTL Marketplace rates from 17 of the top 25 LTL carriers (Transport Topics)

Ugly Freight Defined

“Shippers of handcrafted furniture, classic cars, or LTL are frustrated by the expense, poor experience, and damage rates they’ve come to expect with traditional carriers. uShip transforms that ‘ugly freight’ experience into something beautiful through a combination of our technology and diverse transporter network,” said Heather Hoover-Salomon, CEO of uShip.

“Our new partners announced today recognize the power of integration and automation when solving for oversized deliveries, difficult geographies, and final mile visibility. These agreements continue to deliver on our vision of being the wheel that drives large and bulky commerce forward through our efficient, sustainable, and technology-led marketplace.”

PackageHub® and Retail Shipping Associates (RSA)

Integration Type: Portal

Categories: Household Goods, Vehicles, LTL, Other ‘Ugly Freight’

uShip is growing its retail presence into PackageHub Business Centers®, the nation’s second-largest franchise system of retail shipping stores, and RSA's network of pack-and-ship stores, giving customers access to more than 7,000 locations. Store customers consistently seek support for oversized items, including motorcycles, boats, antiques, classic cars, and more.

STAAR Supply Chain Solutions

Integration Type: API

Categories: Household Goods/Furniture, Vehicles, LTL, Other ‘Ugly Freight’

STAAR, a 3PL offering end-to-end and proprietary supply chain management solutions, is leveraging uShip to support multiple tough-to-ship categories.

Shipping Saint

Integration Type: API

Categories: Household Goods/Furniture

Shipping Saint, an auction house software solution that automates and streamlines the packing and shipping experience, is leveraging a uShip In-Home Delivery custom portal for white glove delivery of household goods and high-end furniture.

ShipmentX

Integration Type: API

Category: LTL

ShipmentX, a 3PL TMS, offers end-to-end shipment visibility and features a built-in LTL rate quote engine. Utilizing the uShip marketplace enables efficient rate procurement from various carriers through a single point of contact.

eTrac Technologies

Integration Type: API

Category: LTL

eTrac Technologies, a first and last-mile TMS platform, offers uShip’s LTL marketplace to its shippers who can book on their own and as a middle-mile segment.

Fulfill.com

Partner Type: Referral

Categories: eCommerce logistics, LTL

Fulfill.com is a match-making service for brands looking for recommended fulfillment partners. Fulfill helps 300+ brands per month find the right warehousing and fulfillment partners by running a free analysis of their 2,500+ 3PL partners and introducing the brand to their top finds. Fulfill is partnering with uShip as its LTL freight partner of choice to give a better overall LTL solution to 3PLs on their network and the brands they are assisting.

2023 Year in Review

uShip exited 2023 profitable despite macroeconomic challenges, massive excess capacity, inflationary pressures, geopolitical strife, and high trucking operational costs. Key 2023 uShip highlights include:

Over $1.4 billion in goods (GMV) moved through the uShip marketplace

in goods (GMV) moved through the uShip marketplace 690,000 shipments – or one every minute – were listed on uShip

shipments – or – were listed on uShip 233,000 business shipments listed on uShip

business shipments listed on uShip 50% of uShip’s revenue came from business shippers

of uShip’s revenue came from business shippers 70% pilot-to-partner conversion for In-Home Delivery customers

pilot-to-partner conversion for In-Home Delivery customers 47% YoY growth by uShip Logistics, uShip’s brokerage subsidiary, as well as an impressive 37% reduction in Service Recovery Per Unit (SRPU)

YoY growth by uShip Logistics, uShip’s brokerage subsidiary, as well as an impressive reduction in Service Recovery Per Unit (SRPU) 31,600 active transporters placed at least one bid

