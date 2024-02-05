NC TECH and MetLife Partner to Establish Center for Technology Workforce Innovation

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NC Technology Association (NC TECH) and MetLife announced today the establishment of the NC TECH | MetLife Center for Technology Workforce Innovation.

The new Center is a partnership between NC TECH and MetLife and is designed to serve as a hub for the state’s tech employers and employees providing resources, thought leadership, and collaboration with the overarching goal of fostering growth and vitality in North Carolina’s technology sector.

North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing states for technology innovation. More than 293,000 people work in tech jobs, and the industry delivers an economic impact of more than $47 billion. With generative AI and other emerging technologies as a backdrop, the industry is as dynamic as ever.

The Center for Technology Workforce Innovation leverages the strengths of both MetLife and NC TECH. MetLife's global technology hub, located in Cary, NC and employing 2,600 individuals, contributes to the wealth of knowledge housed within the Center, while NC TECH, as the primary voice of the technology industry in the state, underscores its commitment to advancing tech talent and workforce development initiatives.

“MetLife has been an active member and supporter of NC TECH since the establishment of their global technology hub in North Carolina in 2015,” said Brooks Raiford, CEO of NC TECH. “They have become one of the region’s largest tech employers, and we are excited about the long-term impact of MetLife’s partnership,” he added.

“NC TECH has long been the voice for the North Carolina technology community and has championed growth in the region,” said Bill Pappas, MetLife’s Head of Global Technology and Operations. “At MetLife, we put our customers and the communities we serve at the center of everything we do, and this partnership is one way we are supporting the vibrant tech community in our great state while fostering thought leadership and innovation that extends far beyond.”

The online presence for the Center for Technology Workforce Innovation is under collaborative development by both parties and will be located within the NC TECH website at www.nctech.org.

About NC TECH: NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes over 700 member companies, organizations, and institutions employing more than 250,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About MetLife: MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.