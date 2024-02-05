Newly Formed REIGN Storm Racing Announces 2024 Team, Title Sponsor REIGN Storm, Major Taylor Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team and American Cycling Group today announced the formation of REIGN Storm Racing for the 2024 racing season. The 12-man team will launch into the 2024 racing season beginning with the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama with REIGN Storm as the title sponsor. The teams’ merger is effective immediately and has already begun operating under the REIGN Storm Racing name. As the team launches into the 2024 season, REIGN Storm Racing has also cultivated a strong partnership with Major Taylor Louisville and the Major Taylor brand with the shared vision of ensuring that cycling is accessible to all who want to participate.

“REIGN Storm is thrilled to ride with REIGN Storm Racing for the 2024 racing season,” said Greg Sellers, REIGN Storm Marketing Director. “As title sponsor for the team, we will fuel each rider with clean energy designed intentionally for the active lifestyle.”

With a promising year ahead for REIGN Storm Racing, the team will continue its relationship with BMC and will ride the Teammachine SLR when they line up in the 2024 season. The team will also wear sponsors including VQ Labs, HGR Construction, Hincapie Sportswear, Thule, LUN Wheels, KASK Helmets and KOO Eyewear, FINISH LINE, Michelin and the NCL.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, REIGN Storm Racing will be led by Curtis Tolson, Manager, and Thomas Craven, Director Sportif. Tolson founded the club known as Texas Roadhouse Cycling in 1996, an elite and masters race team, and directed the team from 2003-2023. Tolson won 42 Masters National track and two World track titles while directing Texas Roadhouse Cycling, leading them to many criterium and road race wins.

Craven raced professionally with Wheaties, Schwinn and 7-Eleven and won the celebrated Athens Twilight Criterium in 1994 before retiring from racing in 1995. Following his retirement, Craven returned in 2012 as Director of Hincapie Racing, leading the team to numerous national championships. In 2023, Craven formed the American Cycling Group alongside rider, Michael Hernandez.

“We are excited to announce our official partnership with REIGN Storm. Cycling is a sport that requires massive energy and excellence to excel, and our partnership with REIGN Storm will position the team to continue excelling in competition,” said Thomas Craven, REIGN Storm Racing Director Sportif. “Through the support of our generous sponsors, our cyclists are equipped with the means to focus on competition and the team’s mission of advocating for more diversity within the sport.”

REIGN Storm Racing has cultivated a partnership with Major Taylor Louisville, an organization that strives to amplify the experience of black cyclists. Major Taylor seeks to encourage nationwide interest in cycling, boosting participation while honoring Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor, the legendary cycling champion, who won numerous cycling championships and set records.

“Major Taylor was started in an effort to enhance the black cycling experience, bringing more representation to the sport that we have all come to love,” said Darrel Mathis, Major Taylor Louisville Founder. “We are grateful for the support that we have received from REIGN Storm Racing and look forward to their support as we cultivate diverse interest in cycling.”

REIGN Storm Racing’s 2024 team includes 12 riders:

1. Fergus Arthur, Bloomington, Indiana

2. Aaron Beebe, Indianapolis, Indiana

3. Zach Berend, Greenville, South Carolina

4. Jaime Castañeda, Orlando, Florida

5. Bryan Gomez, Tulua, Colombia

6. Michael Hernandez, Captain, Groveland, Florida

7. Eli House, Fort Collins, Colorado

8. Jordan Parra, Guarne Antioquia, Colombia

9. Kyle Perry, Indianapolis, Indiana

10. Alfredo Rodriguez, La Paz, Mexico

11. Tim Smith, St. Louis, Missouri

12. Danny Summerhill, Centennial, Colorado

For additional information on the team and its riders, please visit reignstormracing.com.

About REIGN Storm Racing:

REIGN Storm Racing formed in 2024 as the result of the merger between Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team and American Cycling Group. The 12-man team races throughout the United States and is based in Louisville, Kentucky with a service course located in Greenville, South Carolina. The team’s title sponsor is REIGN Storm and is supported by second tier sponsors, including: VQ Labs, HGR Construction, Hincapie Sportswear, Thule, LUN Wheels, KASK Helmets and KOO Eyewear, FINISH LINE, Michelin and the NCL. To learn more about REIGN Storm Racing, please visit reignstormracing.com.

About REIGN Storm:

REIGN Storm contains ZERO sugar, just 10 calories, 200mg of plant-based caffeine is packed with B vitamins, Biotin and an immunity support blend containing Zinc, Vitamin A and C. Available in four amazing flavors: Valencia Orange, Kiwi Blend, Peach Nectarine, and Harvest Grape. No added preservatives, no artificially sourced flavors or colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Harness the power of great tasting clean energy and help take the world by storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Storm is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number of European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. Please visit www.ReignBodyFuel.com for more information.