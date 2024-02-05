The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ Named Official Hot Sauce of Two PGA Tour Tournaments

ROME, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ announces its return as a sponsor of two upcoming tournaments on the PGA Tour. For the second consecutive year, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is the Official Hot Sauce of the WM Phoenix Open and Valspar Championship.

The sponsorship agreements connect The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce with tournament attendees and passionate golf fans alike through on-site activations and social media promotions and giveaways. The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce will be available within hospitality tents and at concession stands, giving fans who attend the events the opportunity to use the brand’s hot sauce to add heat and flavor to their meals.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open begins Thursday, Feb. 8, at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the final round teeing off on Sunday, Feb. 11. The 2024 Valspar Championship is scheduled for March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

In addition to the two tournament sponsorships, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is a sponsor of professional golfer James Hahn. As part of the partnership, Hahn wears The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce logo on his clothing during competitions and appears on social media and at in-person events to promote the brand.

To learn more about The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce and its products, visit louisianahotsauce.com.

About Summit Hill Foods:

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands: Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ and Better Than Gravy®. In addition to the retail brand portfolio, Summit Hill Foods serves as a flavor-first solution provider and trusted ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers and restaurants. To learn more, visit www.SHFoods.com.