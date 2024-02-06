Golden State Medical Supply (GSMS) selects Finarb Analytics Consulting as its trusted Partner for AI enabled Demand Forecasting for their generics business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden State Medical Supply (GSMS), a leading provider of generic pharmaceuticals to the US Federal Government (Veteran Administration and Department of Defense) and Finarb Analytics Consulting, a consult-to-operate data and AI solutions provider, have announced a strategic partnership to develop an AI enabled demand forecasting model to accurately estimate demand across all client facilities of GSMS.

GSMS aims to stay competitive in the generics market, which has led them to the challenge of accurately forecasting demand. They want to leverage predictive insights in their existing forecast model to ensure a seamless supply chain, while minimizing risks associated with inventory management.

“To fulfill our mission and remain a trusted valuable partner for all our stakeholders, GSMS must consistently prioritize continuous improvement by leveraging advanced analytics and predictive insights into the business strategy with the use of Machine learning and AI,” said Mitchell Miller, VP of Business Analytics and Technology, GSMS. “Being a data driven organization, advanced analytics and AI will allow us to continue to expand our competitive advantage and with Finarb, we will get there much faster.” he added.

Watch this discussion between Mitchell Miller and Finarb's SMEs as they speak about the partnership that's set to transform GSMS's operations.

Read more about the partnership on AI enabled demand forecasting.

As a part of the collaboration, Finarb will make use of GSMS’s proprietary data, publicly available information and build predictive models to address the problem statement and help facilitate effective decision-making so that GSMS remains at the forefront of innovation and technology.

“We're glad to collaborate with GSMS, enhancing their operations and ensuring competitive advantage through our AI-driven demand forecasting model,” said Abhishek Ray, CEO and Director, Finarb Analytics Consulting.

About Finarb Analytics Consulting

Finarb is a consult-to-operate AI ML and Data solutions provider enabling business transformation from strategy to operation, with agile PoC driven approach.

Visit https://www.finarbconsulting.com/

About GSMS

Founded in 1986, GSMS operates within a niche market serving as value-add intermediary between generic pharmaceuticals manufacturers and the US Federal Government (VA and DOD).

Visit https://gsms.us/