Banner Ridge Partners Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner Ridge Partners (“Banner Ridge” or the “Firm”), a $7.3 billion private markets investment specialist, today announced that Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group (“ISCG”) has made a growth investment in the Firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership with ISCG provides Banner Ridge with primary growth capital and follows the recent closing of Banner Ridge Secondary Fund V ("BRP V") at its hard cap of $2.15 billion.

“This partnership with Investcorp comes at an exciting time for Banner Ridge as we seek to capitalize on the momentum of our recent fund close, and execute upon investment opportunities across distressed, special situations, and credit strategies in a market environment that our firm was built to thrive in,” said Anthony Cusano and C.J. Driessen, Co-founders of Banner Ridge. “Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group brings much more than capital. Their extensive network of investor relationships and complementary expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our business over the coming years.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ISCG becomes a passive, non-voting partner in Banner Ridge. There will be no changes to the Firm’s team, strategy, investment process, or day-to-day management and operations. All proceeds from the transaction will be invested in the business to support growth.

“Banner Ridge has established itself as a leader in identifying and partnering with top managers across distressed, special situations and credit,” said Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner and Head of ISCG. “We’re excited to be a partner for growth as the team capitalizes on opportunities in these attractive and growing markets.”

Launched in 2019, Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group seeks to be a long-term strategic partner to mid-sized alternative asset managers, with a primary focus on GPs it believes to be well-established, with successful track records, and that are poised for growth.

“Banner Ridge represents our 12th GP investment and is a highly complementary addition to our diverse family of GP partners,” said Tim Osnabrug, Partner, ISCG. “We look forward to supporting Anthony, C.J., and the entire Banner Ridge team as they embark on their next chapter.”

About Banner Ridge Partners

Banner Ridge Partners is a $7.3 billion alternative investment specialist that identifies best-in-class private equity managers in niche markets. The Firm manages discrete investment vehicles for primary, co-investment, and secondary investment strategies. Banner Ridge is led by a senior team with significant private markets experience. By targeting deep value opportunities, focusing on fragmented markets, and working through structural complexities, we believe we can exceed the investment goals of our clients. To learn more about Banner Ridge, please visit www.BannerRidge.com.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across real estate, private equity, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients, while creating long-term value in its portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

The firm invests capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with investors and stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable value creation through its investments and in the communities in which it operates. The firm takes pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit https://www.investcorp.com and follow @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.