Houston-Based resTOR Longevity Clinic to Offer Cardio Diagnostics' AI-Driven Epigenetic-Genetic Heart Disease Tests

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, announces that Houston-based resTOR Longevity Clinic will integrate Cardio Diagnostics' solutions into its battery of tests for new patients in its longevity-focused concierge clinic. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Cardio Diagnostics, as resTOR will be the first longevity clinic in America to incorporate Cardio Diagnostics' innovative blood-based epigenetic tests for cardiovascular disease, Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, into its testing regime for new patients.

"Our partnership with resTOR Longevity Clinic bridges the emerging innovative approach to medicine with a concrete application of the epigenetics of aging by using DNA methylation technologies to tackle and manage heart disease. By integrating Cardio Diagnostics' clinical tests for heart disease with a longevity-focused clinic, we are making longevity-based medicine a reality by addressing one of the leading causes of aging and death. Our ultimate goal is to partner with the most innovative provider organizations in the country and push the boundaries of modern medicine to transform innovation in cardiovascular medicine with an emphasis on living a longer and healthier life," stated Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cardio Diagnostics.

Both organizations are focused on expanding their influence within the longevity and precision medicine fields. Cardio Diagnostics aims to continue identifying and partnering with forward-thinking clinics like resTOR Longevity to disseminate its cutting-edge technologies further. The goal is to establish a new standard in cardiovascular care that prioritizes prevention and personalized treatment plans, thereby contributing to increased patient health span and lifespan. This partnership is a stepping stone towards a broader vision where longevity-based medicine becomes the norm, and Cardio Diagnostics is at the forefront of this transformative shift.

"resTOR Longevity Clinic is thrilled to announce its official launch, offering a transformative approach to enhancing healthspan and lifespan," shared Dr. Gregory Burzynski, MD, the founder of the clinic. "In our clinic, we integrate state-of-the-art technologies with a deep understanding of each patient's unique health challenges. Cardio Diagnostics' solutions offer us the ability to craft precise and personalized intervention strategies that are tailored to a patient's specific biology."

Longevity, Aging and Epigenetics

The longevity clinic market is part of the broader anti-aging industry, which is experiencing significant growth due to demographic shifts and a rising emphasis on proactive health management. The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market was valued at $25.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030. The integration of advanced diagnostics and therapies in clinics like resTOR Longevity is a reflection of this growing market and the potential for substantial economic impact within the healthcare industry.

Across the world, 75% of all premature cardiovascular deaths can be prevented. Partnerships between leading clinics like resTOR Longevity and innovative diagnostic companies like Cardio Diagnostics can help prevent premature deaths from cardiovascular disease. As Professor David Sinclair, co-director of Harvard's Sinclair Lab, shared in the Financial Times, "DNA is no longer destiny. Twenty percent of our future health is prewritten, determined by our genes, but the other 80 percent is within our control."

Practices like resTOR Longevity Clinic avoid a one-size-fits-all approach. By embracing a holistic view of wellness, they make the latest evidence-based technologies accessible to patients. Additionally, such clinics combine these technologies with a hyper-focus on precision medicine approaches to develop bespoke wellness strategies that are based on each patient's unique biological makeup.

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

resTOR Longevity Clinic is a pioneering healthcare provider that focuses on enhancing health span and lifespan. Led by Dr. Gregory Burzynski, the clinic offers a holistic approach to wellness, integrating state-of-the-art technology with a deep understanding of each patient's unique biological narrative. The clinic provides bespoke wellness strategies, comprehensive health evaluations, and personalized insights and recommendations. For more information, please visit https://restorlongevityclinic.com/

