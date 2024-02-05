Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Debuts Patient Testimonial Video Featuring TLI Fellow

McLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces a strategic partnership with the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), beginning with the debut of a patient testimonial video produced by the AMDF and featuring TLI Fellow, Laura Carabello, who documents her timely intervention and management of macular degeneration. As a patient advocate for AMDF and as Chair of the TLI Fellows, Carabello urges people to understand their risk for macular degeneration, recognize symptoms, seek early treatment and be compliant with ongoing therapy.

"TLI is thrilled to partner with AMDF and help advance its mission to save sight through support of groundbreaking research and educational programs that empower those affected by macular degeneration to become involved in their own disease management,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI. “Laura's journey provides an insightful and assuring perspective, chronicling her personal challenges with macular degeneration from diagnosis to clinical intervention. It's a testament to how awareness, early diagnosis and modern treatments can make a tangible difference, alleviating symptoms and enhancing overall quality of life.”

Macular degeneration, also known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a common eye condition that affects the macula, a small area near the center of the retina in the back of the eye that provides central vision, along with the ability to perceive color and fine detail. Early AMD often has no symptoms and may not significantly affect vision, making routine eye exams critical in detecting its presence. It is estimated to affect over 14% of people aged 40 and older – and over 30% of people aged 75 and older are at risk for developing AMD. Advanced AMD, which can cause dramatic vision loss, is estimated to affect around 1.47% of people aged 40 and older and 5.7% of people aged 75 and older.

Risk factors include aging, family history, smoking, poor diet, obesity and high blood pressure. Although macular degeneration can cause significant vision impairment – compromising the ability to read, drive, watch TV and see faces - it usually does not result in total blindness.

“Our collaboration with TLI will expand our capability to reach the millions of people who are at risk for or already affected by macular degeneration,” says Matthew Levine, director of grants, advocacy and partnerships, AMDF. “Working with TLI will enable us to strengthen our trusted resources, bring the patient perspective to eye care specialists, researchers and payors, and generate greater awareness and understanding of this disease.”

This collaboration between TLI and AMDF underscores a shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by macular degeneration. Laura’s inspiring journey exemplifies the power of early intervention and ongoing therapy, demonstrating that effective treatments can brighten the path for individuals confronting this condition. Together, TLI and AMDF are dedicated to advancing awareness, research and support, forging a path towards a future where the impact of macular degeneration is minimized, and the gift of sight is preserved.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The American Macular Degeneration Foundation

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org) is a patient-centric foundation that supports potentially game-changing AMD research, education and advocacy in order to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes for all of those affected by AMD.