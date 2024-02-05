USHER’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music lets fans listen, watch, dance, and sing their way to Super Bowl LVIII 

Fans can get ready for USHER’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with his Road to Halftime collection on Apple Music. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple today announced Apple Music® is bringing USHER fans a rich collection of exclusive content ahead of his highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — an epic performance 30 years in the making airing this Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Starting today, fans can get ready for the big show with a wide selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Apple Music and USHER shared last month, to the artist’s complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio, to exclusive playlists curated by USHER himself and by NFL teams, to dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

“USHER is one of the greatest performers alive, and his music has touched so many of us around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him on board for the second Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and offer fans so many fun ways to celebrate this iconic moment in his career.”

“Music has always been the best way to set a mood, explain an emotion, or define different moments in time,” USHER told Apple Music.

Tune in to the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference

On February 8 at 10 a.m. PT, Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview USHER at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music at apple.co/applemusichalftime; on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X; or on the NFL Network.

Listen to USHER’s My Road to Halftime Exclusive Playlist

My Road to Halftime is an exclusive collection of songs curated by the artist himself, featuring some of his own hits, and tracks from past performers and collaborators that are motivating him as he gets ready for his legendary show. Listen to USHER’s My Road to Halftime playlist exclusively on Apple Music.

Experience Jermaine Dupri’s Exclusive USHER MegaMix in Spatial Audio, Plus Mixes from Las Vegas’s Biggest DJs

Legendary producer and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri — who wrote and produced for USHER, and helped make Atlanta an R&B and rap hub in the ’90s — will produce a special USHER MegaMix, including all of the star’s biggest songs, available in Spatial Audio exclusively on Apple Music.

Las Vegas’s staple DJs Tiësto, Gryffin, BLOND:ISH, and A Hundred Drums will also bring the sound of pregame excitement to Apple Music with exclusive DJ mixes dropping on Saturday night, February 10.

Explore the Story of USHER in 20 Songs

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, fans can check out The Story of USHER in 20 Songs, an editorial feature that will be available on Apple Music, giving an in-depth look at the 30-year career of a generational artist and performer — from R&B prodigy in the ’90s to chart- and culture-upending superstar in the ’00s, to still-vital legacy act and halftime headliner right now.

Pre-add USHER’s COMING HOME and Revisit the Star’s Studio Albums in Spatial Audio

Fans can pre-add USHER’s highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME, out February 9 on Apple Music, and experience his complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio on Apple Music. They can also immerse themselves in three decades of USHER hits across his catalog of boundary-pushing R&B, club ballads, and global bangers on Apple Music’s USHER Essentials playlist. Additionally, with Apple Music Sing, fans can sing along to their favorite USHER songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics to take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.

Get More Exclusive Programming on Apple Music Radio

For the best seat in the house, the award-winning Apple Music Radio will be on the ground and in the stands for a full four-day takeover starting Thursday, February 8, leading up to USHER’s big night. Special exclusive programming will include a “Young Money Radio” special live broadcast hosted by Lil Wayne from Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10; “The Estelle Show Special: USHER Now & Forever,” a five-part special series launching today that chronicles USHER’s evolution into a global pop star; “Live from Super Bowl LVIII,” featuring daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Las Vegas leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis, Eddie Francis, and Dotty, plus an array of surprise special guests; and the “Halftime Hype Radio” series, reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time. Listeners can tune in to Apple Music Radio at apple.co/_Radio.

Collaborate on Halftime Show Playlists with Friends

Apple Music subscribers can now collaborate on playlists with family and friends with iOS 17.3. USHER fans can create their own halftime show playlist, invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

Check out the NFL Player and Team Playlists

For fans looking to get ready for some football, USHER’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music will include a collection of playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Damar Hamlin, plus playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day.

Shazam USHER’s Music for Bonus Content

Fans who Shazam USHER’s songs throughout the week leading up to the artist’s performance will be able to access the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show event page, featuring bonus content like custom Apple Watch faces and wallpapers for their phones. Additionally, they can save the page to receive timely reminders for the Set List and photos from the show.

Get More with Apple Services

Across Apple services, fans can explore with Apple Maps Guides to Las Vegas, a new Artist Spotlight workout on Apple Fitness+, and more.

Explore Las Vegas with Apple Maps

Fans on the ground can explore Las Vegas with Maps, which offers unprecedented details of the Vegas Strip, including landmarks like the Sphere and MGM Grand.

Beginning later this week through Super Bowl weekend, Maps will light up Allegiant Stadium in the app, celebrating the big game and halftime show. Maps also offers dozens of curated Guides to Las Vegas, including Apple Music’s Guide to where to see live music off the Strip.

Work out with Fitness+ Artist Spotlight

The Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+ — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — launched its biggest series yet to celebrate the countdown to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, with music by past halftime performers each week leading up to the big game. Last month, 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna, last year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, were made available for the first time in any fitness service, in addition to new workouts with music by Britney Spears and U2. Starting today, the Artist Spotlight workouts will feature music by USHER.

Following last year’s record-breaking and Emmy-winning inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the multiyear partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music continues to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

Keep up with the latest updates from USHER’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music by visiting apple.co/applemusichalftime, and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The halftime show performance will also be available after the show on Apple Music.

