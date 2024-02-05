Qritive Secures Multi-Year Contracts with Metropolis Healthcare, CŌRE Diagnostics and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute to Drive AI Adoption in Pathology Across India

MUMBAI, India & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QritiveTM, a leading provider of AI solutions for pathology labs worldwide, announces partnership with esteemed diagnostic centres and hospitals in India: Metropolis Healthcare, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and CŌRE Diagnostics. These institutions have embraced PantheonTM image management system (IMS) and Qritive's AI products, marking them as trailblazers in adoption of artificial intelligence in pathology workflows.

The incorporation of Qritive's AI technology into premier diagnostic centres and hospitals marks substantial advancement in modernizing pathology practices, utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline operational efficiency, ultimately elevating patient care.

Mr Surendran Chemmenkottil, CEO, Metropolis Healthcare, stated: “As we embark on this transformative journey with Qritive, we are enthusiastic about immense potential it holds for advancing our capabilities in pathology. The integration of Qritive's AI-powered platform into our workflows signifies revolutionary step in enhancing precision, timeliness, & personalized diagnosis. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to setting new standard in cancer care, particularly in supporting clinicians in making effective treatment decisions for prostate cancer detection.”

“Qritive is proud to have opportunity to work alongside such forward-looking healthcare institutions, seizing power of AI to improve patient outcomes and concurrently enhance life of their pathologists. Our team is eager to showcase how deep tech will support clinicians and contribute to “closing the gap” in cancer care, meeting aspirations of World Cancer Day of February 4th.” said Bruno Occhipinti, CEO, Qritive.

“We're thrilled to partner with Qritive, integrating their advanced AI solutions into our pathology workflow at CŌRE Diagnostics. This collaboration will strengthen our diagnostic precision, resulting in improved patient outcomes, reaffirm our dedication to delivering excellence in clinical care. The collaboration also has potential to lead to development of new AI services for the diagnosis of rare diseases." said Mr Dinesh Chauhan, CEO, CŌRE Diagnostics.

Qritive's AI platform revolutionizes pathology workflows, with clinical studies showing up to 90% faster diagnoses and 80% less discordance. Improved diagnosis accuracy benefits cancer patient care.

“Qritive's IMS and AI modules have enhanced our pathology practice at RGCI. With efficient identification of concerning areas and precise grading, integrating these tools has enhanced our workflow & diagnostic precision, offering significant benefits to our practice.” - Dr Gurudutt Gupta, HOD Pathology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute Research Centre.