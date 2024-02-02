LG Ad Solutions Partners with Lumen Research and TVision to Bring Attention Measurement Across CTV Ad Inventory

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, today announced a partnership with global attention technology company, Lumen Research and TVision to help advertisers measure attention on advertisements served on LG televisions.

By combining the power of TVision’s TV and CTV-viewing attention panels and Lumen’s leading, end-to-end attention technology suite, marketers advertising with LG Ad Solutions can now directly compare CTV environments to other advertising channels with one set of cross-media metrics allowing for better and more efficient investment.

With this partnership, advertisers can understand the impact of their video CTV ads based on attention metrics such as viewable impressions, average view time, attention per 1000 impressions, and attentive cost per 1000 impressions.

“CTV advertising is the holy grail for brands that want to connect with their audiences on the largest screen in the home,” said Tony Marlow, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Ad Solutions. “As advertisers realise this and continue to invest more in CTV, they are calling for greater insight into how to identify the right inventory. Attention insights, married with our ACR data, will help them better understand the opportunity, advocate for budget allocation, and maximise their investments.”

LG, through LG Ad Solutions, is the one of the first TV manufacturers to integrate the Lumen Attention Tag directly within its CTV ads in EMEA. In the US, this is done with the TVision pixel and processed through the Lumen platform.

“LG Ad Solutions is a leader in delivering innovative and impactful advertising solutions. By integrating Attention Tags directly into CTV ads, they are enabling advertisers to better understand and optimise campaigns,” says Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “It’s exciting to see significant and continued traction on a global scale for the Lumen and TVision combined solution.”

Lumen is the only attention solution that has been validated and audited by an independent third-party via a PwC audit and offers a predictive attention model, with TVision data, that is based on human-first visual data rather than proxy digital signals.

“We are thrilled to partner with LG Ad Solutions and TVision to bring attention metrics to the biggest screen in the house,” says Mike Follett, CEO at Lumen. “Through this partnership advertisers can gain a new level of transparency into how long consumers are watching CTV video ads and the likelihood they saw it, as well as the true cost of attention when it comes to CTV investments.”

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG's years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

About Lumen

Lumen is the world’s leading attention technology company, with large-scale biometric datasets based on real-world and predictive eye-tracking technology that convert the webcam on a user’s phone or desktop computer into a high-quality eye-tracking camera, capturing not only what users could see, but also what they do see.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.