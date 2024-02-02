Eurofins Environment Testing in Sacramento, CA in Partnership with EPA Region 10 and EPA’s Office of Water Published Draft Method 1634, an Analytical Procedure to Test for 6PPD-Quinone in Surface and Stormwater

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins Environment Testing in Sacramento, California in partnership with EPA Region 10 worked with EPA’s Office of Water to publish Draft Method 1634, an analytical procedure to test for 6PPD-Quinone in surface water and stormwater.

Used for more than six decades as an additive in tires, 6PPD (chemical name: N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N'-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine) is also found in other rubber products such as footwear, synthetic turf infill, and synthetic playground surfaces. 6PPD reacts with ozone in the air to form 6PPD-quinone (6PPD-q), which EPA-funded research in 2020 found to be linked to the deaths of coho salmon in urban Puget Sound streams. Exposures occur when runoff containing the chemical is washed from parking lots and streets into streams and other bodies of water.

With extensive experience in specialty services, Eurofins Environment Testing is proud to partner with EPA in the delivery of Draft Method 1634. To view the 6PPD-Quinone draft method, visit https://www.epa.gov/cwa-methods.

