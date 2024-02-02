AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Company (Wisconsin Mutual) (Madison, WI).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Wisconsin Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative outlooks reflect volatility in the company’s strong operating performance in recent years with more recent results deviating from historical norms. Wisconsin Mutual’s comparatively weakened operating performance was primarily driven by underwriting losses due to an increase in frequency of weather-related events, along with the impact of increasing loss costs due to inflation and supply chain issues. Wisconsin Mutual continues to have volatility in its operating performance. While management has undertaken initiatives to address this issue, should this not result in improvement and stabilization of operating performance, a downward revision could occur due to company's moving out of the strong operating performance assessment level.

Nevertheless, Wisconsin Mutual’s very strong level of balance sheet strength remains supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), generally favorable loss reserving trends, its diversified investment portfolio and a comprehensive reinsurance program. The limited business profile assessment reflects the company’s geographic concentration, which subjects it to adverse weather-related events, as well as judicial, legislative and regulatory risks. An appropriate ERM program reflects the company’s overall framework and capabilities with board of director oversight and active monitoring of identified risks and tolerances.

