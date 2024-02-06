64 Federally Qualified Health Centers Partner with Medical Home Network To Transition to Medicare Value-Based Care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Home Network (MHN), a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization transforming care in the safety net, is partnering this year with 64 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in seven states to participate in two CMS value-based programs: ACO REACH and MSSP. This announcement comes on the heels of news that MHN provider partners participating in NeueHealth Premier ACO achieved $10.1 million in gross savings and a 100% quality score in the 2022 performance year.

2024 will be the first year MHN participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), and the second year participating in the ACO Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health (REACH) Model. Together, these ACOs will cover nearly 50,000 Medicare lives.

MHN supports care transformation by helping FQHCs build whole-person care coordination capabilities at the practice level — powered by AI-driven, real-time analytics and information that gives a full picture of a patient’s health and enables the right care at the right time.

CMS aims to have 100% of traditional Medicare beneficiaries in an accountable care relationship with their provider by 2030 — and because FQHCs service a growing number of Medicare beneficiaries and are an important part of the safety net, expanding FQHC participation in value-based programs will further advance this goal.

“Since our founding in 2009, MHN has believed that supporting community health centers is the key to building healthier communities. Enabling their participation in these value-based care models is a natural extension of our mission, and we’re thrilled so many forward-thinking organizations have trusted us and our proven care model to help them on this journey,” said Cheryl Lulias, president and CEO, MHN and CEO, Medical Home Network REACH ACO.

Participating in an ACO rewards FQHCs for providing high-quality care delivery activities and earn financial rewards for improving patient care outcomes. FQHCs can invest any financial rewards they receive into patient care services or further supporting the mission for uninsured care.

Seventeen FQHCs in California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and New York make up Medical Home Network Health Alliance ACO, MHN’s new MSSP ACO that started in 2024. Cheryl Lulias also serves as CEO for this ACO.

“For almost 104 years, Eisner Health has provided high-quality, coordinated care for our patients. Joining the Medicare Shared Savings Program with MHN will allow us to further develop our care management processes, collaborate with community health centers across the country, share and learn best practices, and improve the health and well-being of our fee-for-service Medicare patients,” said Warren Brodine, president and CEO, Eisner Health. “MSSP matches perfectly with Eisner Health’s mission. Together, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” he added.

About Medical Home Network

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to transforming care in the safety net, reducing disparities and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating integrated community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN’s innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the third year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

