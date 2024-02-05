Popup Bagels and Frank's RedHot Collaborate to Bring New Meaning to Hot Bagels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popup Bagels, the culinary geniuses behind the viral “Not Famous, but Known” Bagel and Schmear brand, and Frank's RedHot, the #1 Hot Sauce in the World*, are set to unleash a fiery collaboration in February leading up to the Big Game. By fusing the iconic flavor profile of America’s favorite Sunday Football food, chicken wings, and America’s favorite Sunday eating occasion, brunch, the limited-edition RedHot Butter Spread is poised to set the stage for a game day celebration like no other.

Bagel enthusiasts and chicken wing aficionados will be encouraged to rip and dip their steaming hot bagels into the RedHot Butter Spread to bring the heat to their game day festivities!

Available for limited time only, the RedHot Butter Spread will be exclusively available at Popup Bagels locations and can be pre-ordered for pick-up or nationwide limited delivery before next weekend at www.PopupBagels.com starting this Sunday at noon. Put a stop to the drums vs flats debate once and for all by bringing the clear winner to your tailgate table — hot bagels!

*Source: Euromonitor International Ltd.; Retail volume sales of hot sauces excluding chili pastes. Based on custom research. For more info visit https://mccormick.widen.net/s/fppv7psxxb/claim

**Partnership between Popup Bagels and Frank’s RedHot collaboration was managed by Gamma Communications Inc., a New York based Marketing Activation Agency.

About Popup Bagels

Founded with passion and dedication, Pop Up Bagels takes pride in its humble roots. The journey started with a simple desire: to create bagels that were unmistakably perfect. No frills, just the essence of simplicity—crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and a perfect proportion of seeds. Every bagel crafted at Pop Up Bagels is a testament to this commitment to perfection. Visit www.PopupBagels.com for more information about the superior bagels, baked and served hot just for you.

About Frank’s RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank’s RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank’s Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.