CUPE 718 welcomes Richmond Olympic Oval workers

RICHMOND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A group of Richmond Olympic Oval workers previously represented by PPWC will join CUPE, Canada’s largest public sector union, following a hearing at the Labour Relations Board on January 30, 2024. The new workers will become part of CUPE Local 718, the same local that represents the majority of City of Richmond staff.

CUPE 718 successfully demonstrated to the Board that they had enough membership support to qualify for automatic certification. The change in union representation was granted without any objections from either the Employer or PPWC. CUPE will inherit the existing collective agreement between Richmond Olympic Oval and PPWC, which is set to expire June 30, 2024.

The diverse group of 64 workers serve as operating engineers, building service workers and facility attendants at Richmond Olympic Oval. “We are proud to welcome Richmond Olympic Oval workers to our union,” said Dal Benning, President of CUPE 718. “We look forward to building a positive working relationship with the Employer that maintains a fair and inclusive work environment for CUPE members and strengthens services for patrons.”

“Richmond Olympic Oval workers bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to their professions, playing a crucial role in delivering quality services that the community relies on,” added Benning.

By joining CUPE, workers strengthen their collective voice and gain access to valuable resources, including collective bargaining expertise, educational opportunities, and a strong advocacy platform.

CUPE 718 represents approximately 1,750 employees who work at the City of Richmond, the Richmond Public Library, the City of White Rock, the Organized Crime Agency of BC, and the Regional Animal Protection Society.

COPE491