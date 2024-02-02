AM Best Places Credit Ratings for Several Subsidiaries of The Cigna Group Under Review with Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) for several of The Cigna Group’s Medicare entities, including those that focus on Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D and certain Cigna health maintenance organizations. Concurrently, AM Best also has placed under review with developing implications the FSRs of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of four Cigna HealthSpring companies. All entities are part of The Cigna Group (collectively referred to as Cigna) (headquartered in Bloomfield, CT) [NYSE: CI]. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.) The Credit Ratings (ratings) of all other Cigna entities are unaffected.

The ratings of the entities listed below have been placed under review with developing implications following the recent announcement by Cigna that it has entered a definitive agreement under which Health Care Service Corporation will acquire all of Cigna’s Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement businesses. This business is mainly written by the entities that are part of the transaction with a small amount of business written by other legal entities that will remain with Cigna; this business will transition to legal entities that are part of the transaction prior to close. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

The ratings will remain under review with developing implications until the transaction closes and AM Best evaluates the role of these entities within the Health Care Service Corporation organization.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) for the following companies have been placed under review with developing implications:

Medco Containment Life Insurance Company

Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York

Cigna National Health Insurance Company

Provident American Life and Health Insurance Company

Loyal American Life Insurance Company

American Retirement Life Insurance Company

Cigna HealthCare of Colorado, Inc.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) for the following companies have been placed under review with developing implications:

HealthSpring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc.

HealthSpring of Florida, Inc.

Bravo Health of Pennsylvania, Inc.

Bravo Health of Mid-Atlantic, Inc.

