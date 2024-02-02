KuCoin Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Ta-da

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KuCoin Ventures, the investment arm of the leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has officially announced its strategic investment in Ta-da, an innovative platform revolutionizing the way data is collected. This investment marks a significant step in the collaboration between two pioneers in the digital space, aligning their vision for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.

Ta-da, renowned for its unique approach in gathering and verifying high-quality data to train AI systems, positions itself at the forefront of AI development. Leveraging its community, Ta-da creates diverse datasets that are essential in advancing AI technology. This partnership with KuCoin Ventures is set to propel Ta-da’s mission to new heights.

The investment by KuCoin Ventures is driven by a shared belief in the critical importance of quality data for the future development of AI and blockchain-related technologies. As AI applications continue to expand in both scope and significance, the demand for reliable, diverse data sources is escalating. Ta-da’s innovative model in data collection and verification is poised to meet this growing need, signaling a major leap forward in AI and blockchain synergy.

"KuCoin Ventures' decision to invest in Ta-da stems from our recognition of their groundbreaking work in AI data collection. We see Ta-da not just as a valuable addition to our portfolio but as a key player in the evolving landscape of AI and blockchain technology," said Lou Yu, head of KuCoin Labs and KuCoin Ventures.

Ta-da expressed its gratitude and excitement about the partnership, recognizing KuCoin Ventures as a major and discerning player in the crypto ecosystem. "We are thrilled to have KuCoin Ventures among our investors. Their credibility and influence in the crypto world are unparalleled. This collaboration is not just a validation of our potential but also opens doors to new opportunities for innovation and growth," said William Simonin, Chairman of Ta-da.

This strategic investment by KuCoin Ventures is more than a financial contribution; it's a commitment to nurturing innovation at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Both parties are dedicated to exploring the untapped potential of these technologies and are eager to see the fruits of this partnership in the near future.

About KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange that aims to invest in the most disruptive cryptocurrency and blockchain projects in Web3.0 era. With the commitment of empowering Crypto/Web 3.0 Builders with Deep Insights and Global Resources, it is also a community-friendly and research-driven full-stage corporate venture that focuses on DeFi, Game-Fi, Web 3.0, infrastructure, working closely with its portfolio projects throughout the journey of entrepreneurship.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/kucoin-ventures.

About Ta-Da

Ta-da is the new business unit of Vivoka, Europe's leading voice and voice AI technology company. Founded in France, it offers AI-creating companies the opportunity to supply them with high-quality, fairly-priced, personalized data to fuel their AI ambitions, thanks to an innovative data collection method.

For more information, visit https://ta-da.io/