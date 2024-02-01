A strong start to the year for construction tech players: BuildTec Software Group and GLASER Programmsysteme join forces in newly formed partnership

WILDPOLDSRIED / HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just three months after the successful formation of BuildTec Software Group ("BuildTec" or the “Group”), a growing European platform for innovative software solutions in the construction and trade sector, Bregal Unternehmerkapital’s ("BU") portfolio company is taking the next strategically important step. Through its recent partnership with the German GLASER Programmsysteme GmbH ("GLASER"), the Group is expanding its portfolio with another international player in construction software. GLASER, a specialist in the development and sale of professional CAD solutions, and BuildTec are joining forces to drive forward the expansion of their customer base and add innovative software solutions to the product portfolio. Matthias Glaser, founder, will remain with the company in his role as Managing Director.

Headquartered in Hanover, GLASER is an internationally established software specialist with a focus on the European construction industry. With its innovative solutions, GLASER serves an international customer base of over 4,000 customers, particularly in the construction and engineering sectors, but also in the construction industry as a whole. Founded in 1978, the company has been owner-managed to date and focuses on the sale of “ISBCAD”, a highly specialized CAD solutions program for structural engineering.

In November 2023, BuildTec succeeded in expanding its geographical presence in Scandinavia with the acquisition of E-KOMPLET A/S, a Danish software provider for project management in the trade sector. In addition to GLASER and E-KOMPLET A/S, the construction-tech Group, supported by the funds advised by BU, unites well-known industry giants with over 20,000 customers under its umbrella. Companies that are a part of BuildTech include SEMA, a leading global provider of CAD/CAM software solutions for timber and staircase construction as well as sheet metal processing with the two partner companies WGsystem, a provider of commercial software for all trade businesses, and Compass, a software provider for staircase, timber, and window construction with a focus on CNC connections and workshop organization. Hausmann & Wynen, a specialist in ERP solutions with a focus on electricians and other trade businesses, has also been part of the powerful software group since October 2023.

"By partnering with GLASER, we are expanding our product portfolio with innovative software solutions for the construction industry and taking an important step towards driving change in the industry and continuing on our growth path," said Alexander Neuss, CEO of the BuildTec Software Group.

"We are delighted to be working with the BuildTec Software Group," added Matthias Glaser, CEO of GLASER. "This strategic decision gives us the opportunity to continuously develop GLASER as one of the leading German software companies for structural engineering, to strengthen our product range and to open up new market segments."

About Bregal Unternehmerkapital

Bregal Unternehmerkapital (BU) is a leading private equity firm with offices in Zug, Munich, and Milan. As part of a family business that has grown over generations, the funds advised by BU invest in medium-sized companies headquartered in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Northern Italy, covering a wide range of industries. In its efforts to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and family businesses, BU focuses on partnerships with market leaders and "hidden champions" with a strong management team and great growth potential. Since its foundation in 2015, the funds managed by BU have invested over 2.7 billion euros in more than 100 companies and supported over 20,000 employees. In close partnership with entrepreneurs and families, their companies are further developed, internationalized, and digitalized - so that sustainable value is created on a responsible basis for the next generation.

For more information, please visit www.bregal.ch or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the BuildTec Software Group

BuildTec Software Group, with its portfolio of several leading construction technology software brands, is on its way to becoming the leading European platform for software solutions, supporting more than 20,000 customers. BuildTec is committed to supporting the construction industry with reliable solutions that help its customers meet the challenges of a converging industry. With solutions in the areas of construction ERP, timber construction, staircase construction and sheet metal processing, BuildTec covers several key areas along the value chain of the construction industry. Renowned brands such as SEMA, Compass, Powerbird, Sitara and WGsystem are the preferred tools used by thousands of companies every day. In order to continuously expand its market position and offer its customers innovative solutions, the Group invests an average of 15% of its annual turnover in the further development of its solutions at its sites in Wildpoldsried, Dortmund and Monheim.

About Glaser Programmsysteme GmbH

GLASER Programmsysteme GmbH specializes in the development and sale of user-friendly and practical software solutions for construction planning. With the core product ISBCAD, the 3D modeler Tekla Structures and the mixed reality construction helmet Trimble XR10, GLASER offers professional CAD solutions in 2D and 3D through to execution-ready BIM planning, mixed reality and customized contract development of efficient software for over 4,000 customers. For more than thirty years, GLASER has stood for high competence, outstanding quality and excellent service. The GLASER team consists mainly of civil engineers who specialize in the development and use of construction programs. The company is based in Hanover.