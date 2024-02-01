Dallas Publisher and Leading Early Childhood Education Provider Forge Nationwide Partnership to Enrich Preschool Learning

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown Books Kids, an award-winning publisher of New York Times bestselling authors, has partnered with Frog Street, an innovator in Early Childhood Education curriculum development. This alliance entrusts Frog Street with the preschool market English and Spanish rights for 12 distinguished titles, signaling a nationwide expansion of quality educational content. Leading this initiative are books from authors Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson, integral to Frog Street's Preschool Program, debuting nationally in Fall 2024.

" We are excited to forge a partnership that leverages our market-leading curriculum to serve preschool students on a national scale," remarked Frog Street CEO Lee Ramsayer. " Collaborating with Brown Books, a vanguard in the publishing realm, aligns with our purpose to empower connect learning communities that inspire confidence and kindness in each child."

Tom Reale, President & COO of Brown Books, noted that, " This collaboration extends our influence into vital K-12 and library markets across the nation, including Florida, Louisiana, and California. It adds to our national presence as an independent publisher in the US trade market."

There are 3.6 million children who have enrolled in Frog Street programs over the last ten years, across all 50 states. The Preschool program, for learners from age three, will feature "Armadillo Antics" and "Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep!" by the renowned literary duo Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson. Their collaborative work on "Chicka, Chicka, 1, 2, 3" and many other titles represent a collection of children’s books beloved by generations. Brown Books Kids has been releasing previously unpublished works by these authors, with more expected through Fall 2024.

The license agreement also includes rights to three books by Dr. Donna Housman, focusing on children's social and emotional well-being. This curated collection of children’s books covers themes from earth science to cultural diversity, aimed at enriching early childhood education nationwide.

Brown Books Kids is arranging Spanish translations through Cambridge BrickHouse, Inc. The Massachusetts-based firm is noted for their translations of many beloved books including several titles in the Curious George series, books by Dr. Seuss and more.

The two companies have begun discussions for further licensing deals in the coming year. This partnership is poised to significantly influence early childhood education from coast to coast.