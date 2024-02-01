Curative Insurance Company Adds GRAIL’s Galleri® Test to Member Benefits for Multi-Cancer Early Detection

AUSTIN, Texas & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curative Insurance Company, a pioneering healthcare services company, and GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced the availability of Galleri®, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening test to eligible insurance plan members. The Galleri test will be available to all members, across all plan types, who are over the age of 50 and to all other members with risk factors for developing cancer.1 The Galleri test is part of the expansive list of benefit offerings available for $0 copay and $0 deductible* on Curative's health insurance plan.

A simple blood draw used in addition to current single-cancer screenings, Galleri can identify DNA shed by cancer cells to help screen for some of the deadliest cancers that don’t have recommended screening today, such as pancreatic, esophageal, ovarian, liver and others. Studies have shown a 75% sensitivity for screening cancers responsible for two-thirds of cancer deaths, rising as high as 80% for the most serious cancers. Galleri can indicate the origin of the cancer with 88% accuracy, giving doctors a roadmap for where to explore further.2, 3, 4

“We are excited to be working with GRAIL and proud to offer Curative health plan members the groundbreaking Galleri test that is truly key in helping detect cancer early on for our members,” said Fred Turner, CEO and Co-founder of Curative. “Preventive care is at the core of our health insurance plan, and the Galleri test may allow qualified members to screen for potential cancer early, before any symptoms appear when it may be more easily treated and potentially curable. This is not just about early detection; it's also about empowering our members with the tools to be proactive with their health. Curative's partnership with GRAIL is a testament to our commitment to preventive care and the well-being of our members.”

“Single-cancer screenings play an important role in detecting five specific cancers today. However, nearly 70% of deaths are caused by cancers that don’t have recommended screenings,” said Bob Ragusa, CEO at GRAIL. “By providing the Galleri test to eligible health insurance members, Curative is helping to screen for the deadliest cancers that often come with no warning today, demonstrating their commitment to preventative and proactive care.”

Curative members eligible for Galleri may request the test through an independent telemedicine provider at Galleri.com/curative. Curative’s health insurance plan includes an annual preventive care visit called the Baseline Visit, where members get the opportunity to speak with a Curative clinician about their overall health. In addition, plan members are assigned a personal Healthcare Navigator, who walks members through health plan benefits and onboard members, setting up a roadmap for whole health and showing the member their 24/7 telemedicine plan feature.

Curative’s unique $0 copay, $0 deductible plan* offers comprehensive coverage, encompassing wellness, preventive care, behavioral health services, primary and specialty care, office and hospital visits, prescription drugs, and all accessible through a high-quality PPO network at competitive monthly premiums. The Curative plan is currently available to employers headquartered in Texas and Florida with 50 or more eligible employees nationwide, with broad national network coverage and access to almost 1 million providers nationwide.

​​*Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date. See https://curative.com to learn more. Curative Insurance Company PPO. GA240129-1.

About Curative

Curative is a leading healthcare services company that has created and launched a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan with an AM-Best rating of A-. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and CTO Isaac Turner (no relation) in 2020, Curative is reengineering health insurance by providing unmatched simplicity and cost transparency with a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*. Curative is remaking our healthcare system into one that works for and supports members’ whole health and well-being through every step of their personal health journey. Previously, Curative and its managed medical entities were national leaders bringing COVID-19 testing and vaccine-administration resources to bear in response to the pandemic. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom. GRAIL, LLC, is a subsidiary of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) currently held separate from Illumina Inc. under the terms of the Interim Measures Order of the European Commission.

About Galleri®

The Galleri multi-cancer early detection test is a proactive tool in finding cancer early. With a simple blood draw, the Galleri test can identify DNA shed by cancer cells (unique “fingerprints”) to help screen for some of the deadliest cancers that don’t have recommended screening today, such as pancreatic, esophageal, ovarian, liver, and others.** The Galleri test can be used to screen for cancer before a person becomes symptomatic, when cancer may be more easily treated and potentially curable. The Galleri test can indicate the origin of the cancer, giving healthcare providers a roadmap of where to explore further. The Galleri test requires a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider and should be used in addition to recommended cancer screenings such as mammography, colonoscopy, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, or cervical cancer screening. It is recommended for people over the age of 50, or those with an elevated risk for cancer due to genetics, family history, environmental exposure, or other risk factors.

Important Galleri Safety Information

The Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. The Galleri test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. Galleri is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of Galleri is not recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.

Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history, clinical signs and symptoms. A test result of “Cancer Signal Not Detected” does not rule out cancer. A test result of “Cancer Signal Detected” requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g. imaging) to confirm cancer.

If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean that cancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False-positive (a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false-negative (a cancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rx only.

Laboratory/Test Information

GRAIL’s clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The Galleri test was developed, and its performance characteristics were determined by GRAIL. The Galleri test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. GRAIL’s clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA to perform high-complexity testing. The Galleri test is intended for clinical purposes.

