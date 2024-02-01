FIS Completes Sale of Majority Stake of Worldpay to GTCR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of a majority stake in its Worldpay Merchant Solutions business to private equity funds managed by GTCR in a transaction valuing the business at an enterprise value of $18.5 billion, including $1 billion of consideration contingent on the returns realized by GTCR exceeding certain thresholds.

The completion of the transaction reinforces FIS’ position as a global enterprise software leader, supported by favorable industry trends, a marquee set of global clients and best-in-class products and solutions. As a more focused company with a stronger balance sheet, FIS will have greater strategic and operational agility by simplifying operations and driving faster innovation across its portfolio of solutions.

“I am pleased to deliver on the commitment we made in July to partially monetize our Merchant Solutions business at an attractive valuation and provide certainty for all stakeholders,” said Stephanie Ferris, Chief Executive Officer and President of FIS. “With this strategic milestone, we are simplifying our business and driving greater focus on delivering innovative, next-generation financial technology and software solutions to our clients.”

Ferris continued, “I am also pleased that FIS will continue strong, commercial agreements with Worldpay, creating a joint strategic go-to-market partnership and preserving a key value proposition for clients of both businesses. We will maintain a meaningful minority stake in Worldpay and participate on the Worldpay Board, allowing us to benefit from continued growth in its business. I am very excited about the bright future for both our companies and look forward to partnering with Charles Drucker and his team to deliver an integrated value proposition that has already benefitted so many of our clients.”

FIS and Worldpay have entered into commercial agreements that will allow FIS to retain access to Worldpay’s marquee portfolio of commercial clients to continue to offer its financial technology solutions and Worldpay to retain access to FIS’ financial institution clients as it continues to scale its bank channel.

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, FIS received upfront net cash proceeds of greater than $12 billion at closing. FIS intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt and repurchase at least $3 billion of shares over the course of 2024, while maintaining an investment-grade credit rating. FIS will retain a 45% non-controlling equity stake in Worldpay as of the closing.

Changes to FIS Board of Directors

Following the transaction close, Worldpay will establish a Board of Directors in-line with its change in ownership. Vijay D’Silva and Louise Parent have agreed to serve as Directors of Worldpay. Mr. D’Silva and Ms. Parent will continue their current terms of service on the FIS Board through the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting.

Jeffrey A. Goldstein, Independent Chairman of the FIS Board, said, “We are grateful to Vijay and Louise for their contributions throughout their service on the FIS Board. Both were instrumental in overseeing the strategic review that resulted in the separation of the Worldpay business, served as key contributors to their individual committees, and provided differentiated perspectives in the boardroom informed by their unique backgrounds and skillsets. Their participation on the Worldpay Board adds significant payments expertise and will serve as an important bridge in our continued commercial partnership.”

About FIS

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

