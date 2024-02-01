Beem Unveils a Game-Changing Partnership with april to Create an Efficient and Intelligent Tax Filing Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beem, the groundbreaking Super App empowering Americans to navigate financial challenges with AI, proudly unveils its transformative partnership with april, an industry pioneer in AI-powered tax software. This collaboration marks a significant step forward as Beem integrates april's cutting-edge Filer product, enhancing the tax filing experience for Beem's users directly within the platform.

Recognizing the financial complexities its members face, especially those managing multiple jobs, Beem's integration of april's Filer product aims to streamline the tax filing process and eliminate hidden costs. Beem users can now effortlessly file their taxes within the Beem app, choosing to import their data for a faster filing process and skipping irrelevant questions.

Akshay K, CEO and Founder of Beem, underscores the financial relief this collaboration brings, commenting, "Excessive fees for tax filing can impact the financial stability of millions of Americans. This partnership with april aligns with our commitment to simplify financial processes and empower our members to maximize their tax refunds — all seamlessly integrated into the Beem app."

Ben Borodach, CEO and Co-founder of april, emphasizes the partnership's significance in today's economic climate, stating, "Beem is not just offering a Super App; it is providing a comprehensive financial solution. Through this partnership, Beem users gain access to a maximum tax refund guarantee1 powered by april, addressing a crucial aspect of financial well-being."

The collaboration between Beem and april exemplifies a shared dedication to leveraging AI to enhance the accessibility and affordability of essential services. As both entities continue to innovate in the fintech industry, users can anticipate a hassle-free and cost-effective tax season that aligns with their evolving financial needs.

About Beem

Beem is the Super App that helps working Americans manage consumption, tackle inflation and graduate to a better financial life, with AI. The San Francisco-based fintech delivers AI-powered essential financial services like wallet, savings, payments, tax, insurance, credit building, budgeting, and others, bundled together for a monthly subscription. Beem uses its technology, data, and best-in-class service to give customers certainty in life’s most complex moments so they can achieve and live their dreams. The widely recognized “Beem” brand is synonymous with simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. With over 5 million downloads and 2 million satisfied customers, Beem has disbursed over $70 million to prevent financial crises and processed $130 million in payments. Beem has been ranked among the Top 25 consumer fintechs in the world.

About april

april helps Americans file, estimate, and optimize their taxes by embedding AI-powered tax experiences anywhere they make financial decisions. april partners with banks, creditors, payroll providers, and other fintechs to bring their customers tax insights and actions year-round, so when filing season comes around, there are no surprises.

1 If you find an error in the tax preparation that entitles you to a larger refund (or smaller liability), we will refund any fees you paid us to use our service to prepare that return and you may use our service to amend your return at no additional charge. To qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax liability must not be due to differences or inaccuracies in data supplied by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, positions taken on your return that are contrary to law, or changes in federal or state tax laws.