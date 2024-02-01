NatureSweet Unveils Another Game-Changing Snack: Sweet & Seedless Mini Peppers Medley

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatureSweet, the #1 snacking tomato brand and largest vertically integrated agricultural company in North America, has debuted another convenient product, Constellation Sweet & Seedless Mini Peppers, a colorful, crunchy and delicious medley that is revolutionizing the world of healthy snacks. The flavorful sweet peppers are red, yellow, and orange and consumers are describing them as sweet, light-tasting, the perfect balance of taste and texture, and more importantly, there are no seeds!

“Our sweet pepper medley is the top-selling branded multi-color seedless mini sweet pepper in the country,” says Amit Patel, NatureSweet Director of Marketing and Innovation. “They have a level of sweetness that is much higher than your average mini pepper, and the fact there are no seeds make this the perfect convenient, grab-and-go snack, that is more portable than a standard sweet pepper.”

Constellation Seedless Mini Peppers were made for snacking since they are easier to hold up when using spreads or dipping them. They debuted on store shelves in the late fall and have been selling quickly ever since. The seedless mini peppers are available in 14oz packaging and are perfect for snacking, grilling, and complement meals and salads beautifully. Here’s what consumers are writing in to NatureSweet to say about the product:

“I found them recently at Costco and am OBSESSED with them to say the least.” ~Lori M.

“These peppers are perfect for snacking, stuffing, and for other dishes.” ~Jay B.

“Seedless for the win!” ~Erin B.

“Those sweet peppers are perfectly crisp!” Laurie G.

Constellation Seedless Mini Peppers can be found at selected retailers like Costco, Giant, and Giant Eagle. Ask your grocer about them!

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the #1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications. NatureSweet, headquartered in Texas with facilities in Arizona and Mexico, is the largest Controlled Environment Agriculture company in the world to be B Corp, Fair Trade, and EFI certified.