Aero Building Solutions Announces Strategic Evolution to Aero Performance Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aero Building Solutions -- a national provider in the facility optimization space -- has unveiled its new corporate identity as Aero Performance Group (www.aeropg.com). This rebranding, along with the company’s new tagline of “Elevate Your Building.” reflects the company’s commitment to total building performance and the comprehensive portfolio of services it provides.

Aero Performance Group: A New Vision

The transition to Aero Performance Group marks a significant milestone for the company, rooted in a history of over 50 years of industry experience. What started as a team of testing and balancing specialists in 1968 has evolved into a multi-dimensional group of engineers, project managers, advisors, data scientists, and hands-on field technicians.

With a sharpened focus on sustainable practices, the company aims to redefine the future of building performance with a mission to deliver smart, dynamic solutions that elevate the efficiency of each facility they touch. This includes a comprehensive approach that integrates commissioning & energy services, field testing, compliance, and analytics. These pillars form the foundation of Aero Performance Group's unique marketplace offering and enable customized solutions for every project.

Aero Performance Group’s new branding encompasses more than just the buildings they serve -- it reflects a long-standing commitment to elevating people & partnerships. APG prides themselves on fostering strong partnerships grounded in honesty, integrity, and transparency. This philosophy extends to all aspects of the company’s operations, from client interactions to internal team dynamics, ensuring that each person’s unique needs are addressed.

Looking to the future, innovation will remain a key strategic focus for Aero Performance Group. By staying at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies and analytics, the company is well-positioned to push the boundaries of what is possible in building performance, leading to smarter, more efficient practices that benefit both the environment and the bottom line.

Message from the Company’s Leadership

“Our new identity as Aero Performance Group represents a natural progression of our capabilities and goals,” says Nick Muscolino, Vice President. “It's about a commitment to our clients and a clear vision for the future of the industry. We persistently strive for service excellence and are excited to continue elevating the solutions we bring to the market.”

For additional details on the rebranding and services offered by Aero Performance Group, please visit www.aeropg.com.