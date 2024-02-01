Enhanced Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards Offer More Rewards & Benefits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today American Express and Delta Air Lines announced enhanced Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards designed to improve the travel experience and deliver everyday value to consumers and business owners. From occasional travelers to the most frequent Delta flyers, these Cards offer new reward categories, benefits and features across everyday spending, dining at restaurants, rideshares, rental cars, flights and vacation stays, plus enhanced Companion Certificates and new ways to earn Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs).

Go More Places with Enhanced Companion Certificate * : The certificate now includes First Class (for Reserve/Reserve Business), Delta Comfort+ ® or Main Cabin round-trip flights to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean or Central America, in addition to the continental U.S., each year after Card renewal.

* The certificate now includes First Class (for Reserve/Reserve Business), Delta Comfort+ or Main Cabin round-trip flights to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean or Central America, in addition to the continental U.S., each year after Card renewal. New Everyday & Travel Value: Card Members can earn up to $560 for Reserve, up to $610 for Reserve Business, up to $390 for Platinum, up to $410 for Platinum Business, up to $300 for Gold and up to $350 for Gold Business in annual statement credits after using an enrolled Card on eligible purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants and U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers as well as on prepaid Delta Stays hotel and vacation rental bookings on delta.com (see graphic for details). With TakeOff 15, these Card Members also get 15 percent off Award Travel booked with miles (not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees).

Card Members can earn up to $560 for Reserve, up to $610 for Reserve Business, up to $390 for Platinum, up to $410 for Platinum Business, up to $300 for Gold and up to $350 for Gold Business in annual statement credits after using an enrolled Card on eligible purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants and U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers as well as on prepaid Delta Stays hotel and vacation rental bookings on delta.com (see graphic for details). With TakeOff 15, these Card Members also get 15 percent off Award Travel booked with miles (not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees). Get Closer to Status: New annual MQD Headstart of $2500 MQDs gets Delta SkyMiles American Express Platinum, Platinum Business, Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members halfway to Silver Medallion status at the beginning of each qualifying year. MQD Boost helps them get closer to status throughout the year when they use their Card for purchases (Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $10 in eligible purchases, and Delta Platinum and Platinum Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $20 in eligible purchases).

New annual MQD Headstart of $2500 MQDs gets Delta SkyMiles American Express Platinum, Platinum Business, Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members halfway to Silver Medallion status at the beginning of each qualifying year. MQD Boost helps them get closer to status throughout the year when they use their Card for purchases (Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $10 in eligible purchases, and Delta Platinum and Platinum Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $20 in eligible purchases). New Reward Categories and Spending Power for Business Card Members: Platinum Business and Reserve Business Card Members can earn more miles in new everyday business spending categories. With Expanded Buying Power** Card Members have the flexibility to spend above their credit limit. The amount they can spend above their credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with use of the Card, payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us and other factors. The amount Card Members can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.

“These Cards offer a host of new benefits to help consumers and business owners get closer to Medallion status, access new credits and more value, and enjoy a premium travel experience. They make being a SkyMiles member even better,” said Howard Grosfield, President, U.S. Consumer Services, American Express.

“These new benefits not only help our Members on their journey to status, but they also provide tangible benefits both in the air with us and on the ground in their everyday lives,” said Dwight James, Delta’s S.V.P. Customer Engagement & Loyalty and CEO of Delta Vacations. “Through the new MQD Headstart value — along with MQD Boost, the expanded Companion Certificate and new statement credits — these Cards remain a great way to enjoy elevated experiences with Delta Air Lines and American Express.”

These new and enhanced benefits are in addition to the existing benefits Card Members currently enjoy, which vary by Card type, such as TakeOff 15, Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding, first checked bag free, lounge access, earning more miles in top spending categories like restaurants and U.S. supermarkets and a Fee Credit for TSA Precheck or Global Entry.

New Annual Fees:

The new benefits are available to Card Members today. For Card Members who opened accounts before today, the new annual fees will go into effect at their next renewal dates on or after May 1, 2024. The new annual fees for each Card are:

Terms and limitations apply to all benefits. For complete details on these benefits and the Card changes, please visit: delta.com/mynewcardbenefits.

Limited time offers start February 1:

American Express and Delta have created limited time offers for select Cards, which will be available from February 1 to March 27, 2024. See here for Consumer Card offers. See here for Business Card offers.

*Companion Certificate

Starting the 2nd year of Card Membership, Card Members receive a Companion Certificate after renewal for a domestic, Caribbean, or Central America roundtrip flight. Requires payment of taxes and fees of no more than $250 for itineraries with up to four flight segments. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply.

**Expanded Buying Power

The portion of your account balance that is above your credit limit is due in full each month as part of your minimum payment due. You will not incur interest charges on the portion of your account balance that is above your credit limit so long as you pay the entire minimum payment due by the closing date of the billing period in which it is due. If you do not, then the penalty rate will apply to your entire balance, including any amount above the credit limit.