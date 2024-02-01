Fieldpiece Instruments Partners With SkillsUSA for Third Annual #MasteroftheTrade Scholarship

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fieldpiece Instruments, a leader providing cutting-edge HVACR tools and test instruments for over three decades, today announced the launch of its third annual #MasteroftheTrade Scholarship. Fieldpiece will distribute $25,000 in scholarship funds in 2024, with the support of SkillsUSA, which will collaborate on the program’s administration. The initiative underscores Fieldpiece’s continued commitment to uplifting the HVACR industry community it proudly serves.

The #MasteroftheTrade Scholarship will support 12 individual recipients with funds earmarked for their education in a college or postsecondary HVACR technology program. Among the winners, six $2,500 criteria-based postsecondary education scholarships will go to SkillsUSA HVAC students and a total of $10,000 in scholarships will go to the six gold, silver and bronze medal-winning high school and college/postsecondary students who top the leaderboards of the National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) in June.

“As a dedicated champion of the HVACR community, Fieldpiece is committed to fostering the growth of both arising and seasoned professionals in the industry,” said Tony Gonzalez, technical training manager at Fieldpiece. “Fieldpiece empowers tradespeople with innovative test tools, unique programs and free online resources like Fieldpiece University. Its commitment extends to providing scholarship opportunities, along with the creation of a growing body of educational and informative content designed to equip HVACR professionals with the skills, knowledge and opportunities needed to excel in their field.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the HVACR industry is growing faster than average with more than 300,000 job openings expected by 2032 thanks in large part to a retiring labor force. Fieldpiece aspires to play a role in closing this gap with scholarships that give back to the industry it proudly serves.

“SkillsUSA is thrilled to partner with Fieldpiece Instruments to help roll out its generous scholarships,” said Chelle Travis, executive director at SkillsUSA. “Empowering the next generation of HVACR professionals is vital for the ongoing prosperity of the industry and Fieldpiece’s scholarships play a significant role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow.”

To apply for the #MasteroftheTrade Scholarships, applicants must be SkillsUSA members enrolled in its HVACR or general construction programs who plan to study HVACR at the college or postsecondary level in the class of 2024-25 (high school seniors) or 2025-26 school year (high school juniors). The scholarship application must include a resume and either an essay (300 words or fewer) or a video (1-3 minutes) answering the question: “Why have you chosen a career in HVACR?” The scholarship opened on Jan. 1 and applications must be submitted by April 15, 2024. Scholarship recipients will be announced on May 16, 2024 and will be awarded based on the merit of the application including the essay or video and the proficiency of the SkillsUSA Framework skills demonstrated in the application materials. To receive the funds, scholarship recipients must provide an acceptance letter from their postsecondary education program or their first semester tuition invoice. The funds will be distributed directly to the school.

The SkillsUSA Championships are the nation’s largest workforce development event for middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students enrolled in public career and technical education programs. The contests are designed to test the skills needed for successful entry-level performance in given occupational fields. SkillsUSA represents 130 different occupational areas and adds contests to the SkillsUSA Championships each year to meet the demands of new or expanding careers. In 2024, the SkillsUSA Championships will feature more than 6,000 competitors in 115 hands-on skill and leadership contests. Each contestant is a state gold medalist.

ABOUT FIELDPIECE INSTRUMENTS: Fieldpiece Instruments is an innovative technology company focused on helping industry professionals do their jobs more easily, faster and better around the globe. It delivers on this promise through industry-leading devices with the broadest range of professional-grade tools and technology inspired by real-world application and field use. Fieldpiece is focused on serving the HVACR industry exclusively, enabling HVACR professionals to become Masters of the Trade. For more information, please visit www.fieldpiece.com, and be sure to follow Fieldpiece on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SKILLSUSA: SkillsUSA is America’s proud champion of the skilled trades. It’s a student-led partnership of education and industry that’s building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing more than 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA’s mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served more than 14.6 million difference-making members since 1965. For more, visit www.skillsusa.org.