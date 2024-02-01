NFL Player Care Foundation, Microsoft Leap, and Atrium Announce Inaugural Class of NFL Legends

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atrium, a global woman-owned Talent Solutions and Extended Workforce Management provider, is excited to announce its collaboration with the NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF) and Microsoft Leap to support the first-ever Microsoft Leap NFL Legends Cohort. Microsoft Leap, designed to accelerate job readiness for careers in technology worldwide, offers a leading training program powered by Microsoft mentors and industry experts. AtriumWORKS, a specialized workforce solutions division of Atrium, will spearhead the selection of NFL Legends for the technical program manager pathway, starting this spring.

"Microsoft Leap presents an incredible opportunity for NFL Legends. Our commitment to these players extends beyond the field and throughout their lives, and we are always working to improve the quality of life of the former player community through initiatives like this,” said Belinda Lerner, Executive Director at the NFL Player Care Foundation. “The addition of this course to the NFL PCF Career Program is a significant step toward our mission of helping retired NFL players improve their quality of life.”

The 8-week program will consist of 40 hours of virtual learning and skills development per week and will begin on April 22, which coincides with the 89th annual NFL Draft, and conclude on June 14. The Microsoft Leap NFL Legends Cohort will participate in immersive training covering a range of topics and a real-life skilling segment working on high-value projects. This learning experience will provide a unique opportunity for NFL Legends to leverage their transferable skills, such as analytical ability, leadership, communication, problem-solving, and teamwork, to transition to a career in technology as technical program managers.

"I am thrilled to announce Atrium’s continued support of the NFL Player Care Foundation through the Microsoft Leap NFL Legends Cohort. For the past four years, we have been working closely with the NFL PCF to provide extensive career consulting and coaching services to NFL Legends,” said Joanna Chavers, Executive Director of Talent Strategy at Atrium. “This initiative represents a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting the growth and development of NFL Legends. It has been an incredible journey so far, and we are so grateful to work with such amazing Legends as they harness their transferrable skills from professional football and translate them into their next endeavor.”

"Microsoft Leap accelerates job-readiness for careers in technology,” shared David Campbell, Director, Microsoft Leap. “With 98% of Microsoft Leap graduates employed in tech careers today, we look forward to the impact this first cohort of NFL Legends will make, and are committed to helping them take their careers to new heights through our technical program manager training,”

Interested Legends may apply online in the NFL PCF Career Portal or at the 6th Annual Super Bowl Career Fair in Las Vegas on February 9.

For more information about the NFL Player Care Foundation, please visit http://www.nflplayercare.com/.

