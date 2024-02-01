Bluegrass Dedicated Renews with the U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluegrass Dedicated announced that it has submitted and received approval for their current data submission to the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. The SmartWay Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

Bluegrass Dedicated will continue to contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs and 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx and 114,000 short tons of PM. This is the equivalent of the annual electricity use in 24 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Bluegrass Dedicated demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

“We are committed to harmonizing efficiency and sustainability in transportation. As we join forces with SmartWay Transport Partnership, our mission resonates with the passion to reduce emissions and enhance fuel efficiency. We look forward to playing our part in achieving these shared objectives and orchestrating a future where every mile contributes to a greener, smarter tomorrow”, said Paul Withrow, President of Bluegrass Dedicated.

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2014. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

For more information about Bluegrass Dedicated, please visit bluegrassdedicated.com or reach us by phone at 270-799-5618.

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

About Bluegrass Dedicated

Bluegrass Dedicated is an asset-based transportation provider established in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2010, the company provides Dedicated, Regional, Local shuttle and Yard Transportation services. Bluegrass Dedicated believes safety is the #1 priority and provides state of the art equipment: resulting in reliable and safe transportation to its customers and a strong commitment to its drivers.