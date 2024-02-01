VNAcare and Netsmart Accelerate Hospice Services and Value-Based Care in Southern California

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart announced an expanded relationship with VNAcare, a non-profit community-based home care agency providing high-quality hospice services throughout Southern California. Through this collaboration, VNAcare has successfully implemented the myUnity® electronic health record (EHR) solution enhancing their high-quality hospice services and person-centered care.

“Netsmart has a tremendous vision for our organization and now together, we can better leverage technology to transform our care delivery and grow our service lines and care programs,” said VNAcare President and CEO Paula Natale. “When our clinical team was introduced to the myUnity platform, they felt the workflows were intuitive and easy to use. The platform provides a natural workflow for our clinicians and caregivers, allowing them to have information at their fingertips so they can provide the best quality care to patients and their families.”

VNAcare has been a long-term Netsmart client for more than 16 years and wanted to continue the relationship by upgrading their healthcare IT enterprise to an industry-leading, go-forward platform. The journey began with the organization's exploration of various Medicare programs, including the Primary Care First Seriously Ill Population (SIP) program. With the imperative for an ONC-certified EHR solution, VNAcare selected and is successfully leveraging myUnity, enabling the organization to succeed in the evolving value-based care programs. By utilizing advanced technology, Netsmart can further support VNAcare’s growth strategy with enhanced capabilities driving efficiencies and optimized care delivery.

The myUnity platform has brought significant organizational improvements in clinical documentation, training efficiency and user experience. Natale stated that the EHR training time was reduced by more than 50%*, allowing for a smooth transition for staff. Near real-time reporting and integration with the Carequality interoperability framework streamlined intake referrals and improved the admittance process, contributing to patient and family satisfaction. By connecting VNAcare to the broader healthcare ecosystem, Netsmart has equipped its clinicians with the ability to utilize as much information as possible to make informed care decisions with the patient and family in mind.

“VNAcare has exemplified industry leadership by proactively addressing the community's needs and deploying cutting-edge resources and technology that position their clinicians and staff to excel,” said Dawn Iddings, SVP & Managing Director of Post-Acute at Netsmart. “We are excited about the positive outcomes achieved in our collaboration and anticipate continuing to elevate their organization through an innovative and future-proof platform, helping them remain at the forefront of value-based care.”

*Comparing pre-myUnity training time to myUnity training time via client interviews in November 2023.

About VNAcare

VNAcare is a non-profit, community-based home care agency, providing high-quality hospice and palliative care services to people of all ages. Founded in 1952, VNAcare has a long tradition of providing compassionate patient-centered care to the communities we serve throughout Southern California. Our non-profit status means we answer to the community, not to shareholders. For People. Not for Profit. Learn more at www.VNAcare.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), physical therapy and rehabilitation markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.