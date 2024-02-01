OMRON Selects Wind River Studio for Industrial Edge Platform Development

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that OMRON Corporation, a leading automation company for a variety of industries including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, and device and module solutions, has selected Wind River Studio to develop its edge platform for industrial operational technology solutions.

OMRON is using Studio workflow automation capabilities with Wind River Studio Pipelines and cloud-native testing capabilities with Wind River Studio Virtual Lab and Wind River Studio Test Automation to improve development productivity. The company will also integrate tools from Wind River ecosystem partners involved in system development and incorporate them into an automation framework.

By providing sophisticated edge platforms that bridge informational and operational technologies (IT and OT), OMRON aims to achieve both economic and social value in the manufacturing industry. To increase productivity at manufacturing sites, it is necessary to shorten time-to-market while also maintaining high quality. To solve these challenges and optimize software development, OMRON selected Studio as the top cloud-native development platform to successfully drive its DevOps approach.

OMRON is working to visualize the carbon footprint of its product supply chain and create energy management solutions, with the goal of calculating and reducing greenhouse gas emissions based on data from production sites. Studio will be used to develop the software for the application utilized in this demonstration experiment. Additionally, OMRON will use Studio to develop applications to meet the needs of future manufacturing sites implementing its edge solutions.

“In the manufacturing industry, where there is a shortage of highly skilled human resources and challenges are becoming more sophisticated and complex, solutions that integrate IT and OT will be key in solving these issues. To this end, it was important to collaborate with Wind River, which has expertise in cloud-native development to develop, deploy, and operate intelligent systems in the edge domain,” said Jaeyoung Park, General Manager, Controller Division, Product Business Division HQ, Industrial Automation Company, OMRON Corporation.

“As systems become more intelligent, they require solutions that enable optimization across the entire lifecycle with rapid development, seamless deployment, and continuous improvement of software using data-driven insights. In OMRON’s core field of control automation, it is necessary to provide high reliability, security, and safety. Wind River Studio delivers a cloud-native environment that supports agile and geographically distributed development while ensuring those requirements,” said Chisa Nakata, President, Wind River Japan. “We are thrilled to collaborate with OMRON on its innovation journey and help increase productivity and continuously improve its intelligent systems development.”

Wind River Studio is a cloud-native platform for software development, deployment, operations, and services of mission-critical intelligent edge systems. It leverages more than 40 years of Wind River knowledge and experience in mission-critical fields. Studio enables development workflows that reduce development costs and accelerate capabilities for building, testing, and deploying on the edge.

For more information about Studio, visit www.windriver.com/studio.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company with core competencies in its proprietary Sensing & Control + Think technology and is engaged in a wide range of businesses, including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, and device & module solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 30,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in more than 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.omron.com/global/en/.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

