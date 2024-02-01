Dreyfus Ashby & Co. Becomes Sales and Marketing Partner of Domaine Lumineux in Oregon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dreyfus Ashby & Co., a leading wine and spirits importer and marketer of a distinguished portfolio of family estate wine and spirits brands from around the world, is very proud to announce the addition of Domaine Lumineux to its portfolio.

Domaine Lumineux, formerly named Domaine de Broglie, is owned by Francis Ford Coppola and was established in 2019. Located on what was formerly Vista Hills Vineyard, its 42 acres of LIVE-certified sustainable vineyards are located in the Dundee Hills, the esteemed nested AVA in Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine country, one of the premier Pinot Noir regions in the world. Presently they produce about 6,000 cases of wine annually and have only distributed Direct to Consumer previously.

“The wines from Domaine Lumineux are perfect additions to our portfolio from family producers around the world,” said John Caruso, President and CEO of Dreyfus Ashby & Co. “Since 1946 our company has had the privilege of representing some of the world’s most highly regarded family-owned wineries. Expanding our brands to include Domaine Lumineux means we are representing another Coppola-owned brand in addition to Inglenook and its prestigious Rubicon label from Napa Valley, along with the Niebaum-Pennino portfolio. We have represented Inglenook since 2022 and are proud that Francis Ford Coppola has confidence that Dreyfus Ashby will be successful with his Oregon property as well.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Dreyfus Ashby & Co. to support the wholesale launch of Domaine Lumineux through their distributor network in all 50 states, beginning with the 2021 Cuveé and Reserve Pinot Noirs,” noted Dave Petterson, Domaine Lumineux’s Winemaker and General Manager. “The timing of this collaboration is perfect,” he added, “as our new tasting room is opening to the public next week. The new location is in the heart of downtown Newberg, Oregon, the northern gateway to Willamette Valley, and is poised to become a premier destination for wine enthusiasts seeking an immersive wine tasting experience. Housed within an enchanting Victorian-style building, the tasting room will offer visitors the opportunity for both indoor and outdoor seated tastings, complemented by culinary-focused offerings and exclusive private events.”

About Domaine Lumineux

Established in 2019 and owned by Francis Ford Coppola, Domaine Lumineux wines are exclusively sourced from the winery’s prestigious Dundee Hill’s estate vineyard in Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine country. The brand celebrates the harmonious relationship between nature and science, reflecting an ongoing commitment to meticulous observation, attention to detail, and the pursuit of the extraordinary. For additional information, please visit www.domainelumineux.com or contact info@domainelumineux.com. Join the growing community and participate in the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dreyfus Ashby & Co.

Dreyfus Ashby & Co., a national importer representing a global portfolio of fine wines and spirits, was founded in London more than 75 years ago by Swiss-born Michel Dreyfus. In 1945, he moved the company to New York City, where it is headquartered today. From the beginning Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. devoted itself to dealing in superior wines from renowned family-owned vineyards and estates. In 1985, Burgundy’s premier wine family, Maison Joseph Drouhin, purchased Dreyfus Ashby and it is currently led in New York by president and CEO John Caruso. Dreyfus Ashby markets its products in all 50 states with a team of experienced sales specialists located across the country.

Besides the fine burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin and the Drouhin properties in Oregon -Domaine Drouhin and Roserock - Dreyfus Ashby’s portfolio also includes Chateau Petrús, Chateau Trotanoy, and Belair-Monange from Bordeaux; Ulysses, Inglenook and Rubicon from Napa, CA; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue; Château de Campuget; Domaine de la Solitude; Jules Taylor Wines from NZ; Chateau Léoube from Provence; Bodegas Peñafiel from Ribera del Duero, spirits from G.E. Massenez, Cognacs from the House of Prunier, and other wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Israel and India.

For more information: www.dreyfusashby.com. Dreyfus Ashby can be found on social media @dreyfusashby and @dreyfusashbywines.