Midwestern Higher Education Compact Awards Resultant Master Agreement to provide for Data Analytics for Student Success, Institutional Efficiencies and Integration

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) has awarded Resultant a master agreement to provide data analytics solutions and services to colleges and universities across 12 member states to support student success, institutional efficiencies, and integration. MHEC’s agreements with the New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE), the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) means colleges and universities in 47 states can now use this contract vehicle to purchase data analytics solutions from Resultant.

Today's higher education institutions are increasingly utilizing advanced analytics to improve institutional decision-making and bring about better outcomes for their students, alumni, and personnel. With this support, institutions can make informed decisions to navigate today’s challenges (e.g., declining state funding, enrollment concerns, questions about the value of a degree, workforce, and job trends) and prepare for the future.

“While higher education institutions are facing unprecedented, complex challenges, the opportunities to use data analytics to solve these problems have never been greater,” said Curt Merlau, senior director of the education practice at Resultant. “We’re thrilled to partner with MHEC to offer institutions in member states advanced analytics solutions and support that will provide vital insights into the student experience—from recruitment to graduation—to support student success and improve retention.”

In addition to consulting and managed services, Resultant’s flexible and highly customizable Campus Analytics Engine includes four components to help higher education institutions meet these needs, including:

Data Lakehouse – A cloud-based warehouse that centralizes university data into a single location to be used for data reporting, analytics, and predictive analytics across campus.

– A cloud-based warehouse that centralizes university data into a single location to be used for data reporting, analytics, and predictive analytics across campus. Self-Service Analytics Platform – A self-service analytics module that enables staff to conduct data analysis in a secure, cloud-based environment. Analysis can be conducted at all levels – from simple reporting via tools such as Tableau and Power BI to more sophisticated analytics and machine learning leveraging R and Python.

– A self-service analytics module that enables staff to conduct data analysis in a secure, cloud-based environment. Analysis can be conducted at all levels – from simple reporting via tools such as Tableau and Power BI to more sophisticated analytics and machine learning leveraging R and Python. Student Matriculation Module – A model, trained on university-specific data, that estimates the likelihood applicants will enroll and recommends additional applicant-specific awards to increase enrollment and optimize profitability based on the university’s financial model and applicant population.

– A model, trained on university-specific data, that estimates the likelihood applicants will enroll and recommends additional applicant-specific awards to increase enrollment and optimize profitability based on the university’s financial model and applicant population. Student Retention Module – A model that predicts retention probability and reason(s) behind attrition risk at the student level to provide an understanding of which students are at risk of leaving the institution, clearly show the financial and non-financial factors that are important to each student, and give the ability to develop a more informed intervention strategy for each student.

Resultant will provide a discount to entities that purchase the Matriculation and Retention modules together, along with discounts on services for any entity that purchases two or more components of the Campus Analytics Engine.

“I am delighted to announce our agreement with Resultant, providing data analytics solutions and services to colleges and universities across our 12 member states and beyond to our sister compacts,” said Susan Heegaard, MHEC president. “We are committed to supporting student success, institutional efficiencies, and integration through the power of data analytics.”

The Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) is one of four regional education interstate compacts in the United States, with each having its own niche for addressing issues and advocating for postsecondary education. As an interstate compact, MHEC brings together midwestern states to develop and support best practices, collaborative efforts, and cost-sharing opportunities. Through these efforts it works to ensure strong, equitable postsecondary educational opportunities and outcomes for all. The MHEC region alone serves more than 900 public and private not-for-profit higher education institutions in the 12-member states whose combined enrollment totals more than 3.7 million students.

“Through this cooperative agreement between MHEC and Resultant, institutions like ours can be equipped with powerful data analytics solutions that enable us to enhance student success, streamline operations, and drive institutional growth,” said Matthew Carver, director of information technology at Kansas State University. Carver, who chaired MHEC’s RFP on Data Analytics for Student Success, Institutional Efficiencies, and Integration added, “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for all students.”

Founded in 2008, Resultant provides data and technology services such as strategy and planning, advanced data analytics, holistic managed services, application development, and cloud and network solutions to more than 700 public and private sector clients. Resultant’s fast-growing education practice includes nearly 200 years of combined experience across early childhood, K-12, and postsecondary education with experience serving state education agencies, colleges, large school districts and national education nonprofits. With 450 employees nationwide, Resultant operates offices in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Odon, Ind.; Springfield, Ill.; Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Mich.; Denver, Colo. and Atlanta, Ga.

Resultant is an independent technology, data analytics, and digital transformation firm. Resultant works in both the public and private sectors to help clients fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. The firm serves clients nationally from its headquarters in Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.resultant.com.