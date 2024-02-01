LTK Unveils Most Loved Products of the Year According to Creators and Shoppers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, announced its fifth annual Most Loved Products of the Year based on the collective voice of hundreds of thousands of influential LTK Creators and a community of 40M+ shoppers, showcasing the must-have and trending items.
The LTK Most Loved winners represent creators' and shoppers’ favorite products from the past year across fashion, beauty, home, family, shoes, jeans and more. Using proprietary LTK Benchmark™ data, the fifth annual Most Loved Awards were determined from the engagement, impressions and sales of millions of products on the LTK platform. LTK Creators are trusted voices and sources of inspiration for their communities - setting some of the hottest trends across fashion, beauty, home and more. LTK’s Most Loved Products highlight creators’ effort in finding, curating and recommending the best, most buzz-worthy items.
In 2023, LTK Creators drove more than $4B in sales - posting about a Most Loved product every 6 minutes. Shoppers viewed an LTK post with the Most Loved winners more than once a second and clicked to a retailer’s site every 6 seconds. Orders of Most Loved products through LTK Creators were placed every 4 minutes.
Most Loved Shopper Favorites
- lululemon - Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
- Ulta - Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops
- Abercrombie - A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
- Stanley - The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler
Most Loved Trending Items
- Aerie - Unreal Sweater
- Nike - Court Legacy Next Nature Shoes
- Vuori - Performance Jogger
Most Loved Fashion
- Soma - Enbliss Wireless Bra
- J Crew - Emilie Striped Patch-Pocket Sweater
- Old Navy - Classic Jean Jacket for Women
Most Loved Beauty & Personal Care
- tarte - blush tape™ liquid blush
- Sephora - Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
- Kiehl’s - Ultra Facial Cream
Most Loved Shoes
- Target - Universal Thread Persephone Sneakers
- Adidas - Samba OG Shoes
- New Balance - 327 Sneakers
Most Loved Jeans
- Shopbop - AGOLDE Riley Straight Crop Jeans
- Madewell - Kick Out Crop Jeans
- Levi’s - Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Most Loved Home
- Walmart - Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Patio Set
- The Home Depot - Marsden Wooden King Bed
- Anthropologie - Minka Textured Pot
Most Loved Family
- Nordstrom - Tripp Trapp(R) Highchair Set
- Saks - Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Carrier
Most Loved by Gen Z
- FP Movement - Hot Shot Mini Dress
- Skims - Fits Everybody T-SHIRT
- UGG - Classic Ultra Mini Platform
Most Loved Small Business
- Miron Crosby - Margretta Créme Boots
- Kathy Kuo Home - Rayan Wooden Console Table
- Montce - Rib Hayden Bikini Top
Most Loved Food & Beverage
- Walmart+ - Candy Bar Fondue
- Target - Summer Grilling
- Walmart - DIY Pizza
