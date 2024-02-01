LTK Unveils Most Loved Products of the Year According to Creators and Shoppers

The LTK Most Loved winners represent creators' and shoppers’ favorite products from the past year across fashion, beauty, home, family, shoes, jeans and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, announced its fifth annual Most Loved Products of the Year based on the collective voice of hundreds of thousands of influential LTK Creators and a community of 40M+ shoppers, showcasing the must-have and trending items.

The LTK Most Loved winners represent creators' and shoppers’ favorite products from the past year across fashion, beauty, home, family, shoes, jeans and more. Using proprietary LTK Benchmark™ data, the fifth annual Most Loved Awards were determined from the engagement, impressions and sales of millions of products on the LTK platform. LTK Creators are trusted voices and sources of inspiration for their communities - setting some of the hottest trends across fashion, beauty, home and more. LTK’s Most Loved Products highlight creators’ effort in finding, curating and recommending the best, most buzz-worthy items.

In 2023, LTK Creators drove more than $4B in sales - posting about a Most Loved product every 6 minutes. Shoppers viewed an LTK post with the Most Loved winners more than once a second and clicked to a retailer’s site every 6 seconds. Orders of Most Loved products through LTK Creators were placed every 4 minutes.

Most Loved Shopper Favorites

lululemon - Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"

Ulta - Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops

Abercrombie - A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Stanley - The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

Most Loved Trending Items

Aerie - Unreal Sweater

Nike - Court Legacy Next Nature Shoes

Vuori - Performance Jogger

Most Loved Fashion

Soma - Enbliss Wireless Bra

J Crew - Emilie Striped Patch-Pocket Sweater

Old Navy - Classic Jean Jacket for Women

Most Loved Beauty & Personal Care

tarte - blush tape™ liquid blush

Sephora - Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Kiehl’s - Ultra Facial Cream

Most Loved Shoes

Target - Universal Thread Persephone Sneakers

Adidas - Samba OG Shoes

New Balance - 327 Sneakers

Most Loved Jeans

Shopbop - AGOLDE Riley Straight Crop Jeans

Madewell - Kick Out Crop Jeans

Levi’s - Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Most Loved Home

Walmart - Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Patio Set

The Home Depot - Marsden Wooden King Bed

Anthropologie - Minka Textured Pot

Most Loved Family

Nordstrom - Tripp Trapp(R) Highchair Set

Saks - Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Carrier

Most Loved by Gen Z

FP Movement - Hot Shot Mini Dress

Skims - Fits Everybody T-SHIRT

UGG - Classic Ultra Mini Platform

Most Loved Small Business

Miron Crosby - Margretta Créme Boots

Kathy Kuo Home - Rayan Wooden Console Table

Montce - Rib Hayden Bikini Top

Most Loved Food & Beverage

For more information on LTK’s Most Loved Awards, please visit: https://company.shopltk.com/most-loved-2023

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 30 million consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 7,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

