Box Brings Your Content to Life with the Box App for Apple Vision Pro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the launch of the new Box app for Apple Vision Pro. Designed to take advantage of spatial computing, Box for Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes how people experience and collaborate on content in the enterprise. The uniquely immersive experiences and infinite desktop powered by the visionOS platform transforms how people work with content, while relying on the security and compliance of the Box Content Cloud.

“Apple Vision Pro is a massive step change in technology akin to iPhone and iPad,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “This breakthrough technology introduces immersive experiences that fundamentally redefine the way we work by delivering visually stunning interactions without physical limitations. From developing the next new breakthrough product to reimagining customer experiences, the possibilities are endless. By bringing Box to Apple Vision Pro, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what’s possible for the future of work.”

A New World of Enterprise Use Cases with Spatial Computing

With Box for Apple Vision Pro:

Construction companies can open their blueprint files or progress images stored in Box and virtually visit the site with different project stakeholders to enable interactive collaboration between teams from anywhere.

Retailers will be able to use Apple Vision Pro to explore a retail display window design proposal in Box, making it possible to see how the space will look and feel to customers to create more compelling and effective display designs.

Manufacturers will be able to view 3D product renderings inside of Box in an immersive, full-size environment such as a workshop floor, with the ability to zoom in and out to see details more clearly and accelerate work.

Entertainment companies can immerse themselves in video files stored in Box to better analyze footage, animations, or visual effects to create a more cohesive and engaging final product.

Higher education institutions will be able to bring faculty researchers and students into virtual learning experiences, training with 3D models of complex concepts found in their Box files, to provide an interactive and engaging way to supplement traditional instruction.

Immersive New Content Experiences

By bringing Box’s world-class productivity and collaboration experience to visionOS, Box customers will be able to access a rich set of collaborative and secure content features that will change how they engage with their digital content. For example:

Immerse yourself in rich content: View images and videos with spatial audio right from within Box Preview to transform the way work is presented, reviewed, and shared.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance

As the leading Content Cloud, Box works with more than 115,000 customers, including 67% of the Fortune 500. Many of these organizations are in regulated industries and rely on Box to protect their most important and sensitive information, enabling secure collaboration inside their enterprise as well as with key external partners and customers. The Box Content Cloud provides advanced content protection and security tools, such as machine-learning powered threat detection with Box Shield, granular sharing permissions and access controls, content watermarking, compliance with stringent regulations and certifications like FINRA, FedRAMP, GxP Validation, HIPAA, and more. The Box app for Apple Vision Pro brings all of these capabilities to the new platform of spatial computing.

In addition, Box Admins will be able to easily enable and configure the Box experience on Apple Vision Pro, which is designed to keep customers in control of their data so they can determine access controls to granular features with a simple on and off toggle.

Pricing and Availability

The Box for Apple Vision Pro app will be available for free in the App Store for visionOS for all Box users when Apple Vision Pro is available on February 2, 2024. For more information on today’s news, visit the Box Blog.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.