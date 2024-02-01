Unveiling DACIS Global Forecasts: Pioneering Worldwide Military Equipment Forecasting for a New Era

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoBase Publishers, a leader in competitive intelligence solutions for the defense, aerospace, and Federal technology sectors, announces a strategic partnership with Tamarack Defense, an innovator in the global defense industry. The two companies have combined forces to introduce a new military equipment forecasting product, DACIS Global Forecasts.

Leveraging the companies’ combined strengths, this new offering brings global military equipment demand across 70 countries into plain view. DACIS Global Forecasts underscores each company’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions that empower defense organizations, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in strategic planning and qualitative decision-making.

InfoBase Publishers' CEO, Stuart McCutchan, stated, "We are excited and proud to partner with Tamarack Defense. DACIS Global Forecasts represents a significant step forward in military procurement intelligence. As the latest addition to our DACIS competitive intelligence suite, we are keeping our promise to empower industry professionals to make informed and effective decisions."

Theo Egan, co-founder and Managing Director of Tamarack Defense, stated, "We couldn't have picked a better organization to partner with than InfoBase Publishers. DACIS has a stellar reputation in the market, and the InfoBase team really knows how to maximize the value of the partnership. Working together, our team’s capability brings integrated military equipment forecasting and market intelligence to a global customer base - allowing companies to streamline the purchasing of both competitive and procurement intelligence. We think it's a win-win all around.”

DACIS Global Forecasts is now available; more about DACIS Global Forecasts can be found by visiting the InfoBase Publishers website or calling InfoBase Publishers at (806) 758-7837.

About InfoBase Publishers:

InfoBase Publishers provides the DACIS competitive intelligence service, a leading platform of comprehensive information for organizations doing business in the Federal aerospace, defense, and technology markets. For more than 27 years, DACIS remains dedicated to empowering defense industry organizations with unmatched insights to enhance their strategic decision-making processes.

About Tamarack Defense:

Tamarack Defense is an emerging force in military equipment forecasting leveraging proprietary data toolsets, analysis disciplines, and new technologies to improve outcomes across the global defense industry. Tamarack Defense’s forecasting services are unmatched in their ability to support all stakeholders in the market, from startups and investors through to multinational conglomerates.