AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Folgate Insurance Company Limited Under Review With Positive Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Folgate Insurance Company Limited (Folgate) (United Kingdom).

The action on these Credit Ratings (ratings) follows the announcement on 1 February 2024, that Folgate has been acquired by affiliates of Hadron Specialty Insurance Company (Hadron). Hadron is an insurance carrier formed in the United States in 2023, which provides insurance capacity to managing general agents.

The under review with positive implications status reflects the anticipated improvements in Folgate's rating fundamentals that are associated with Hadron's business plan to materially grow the entity and provide implicit and explicit financial support. Folgate is expected to be strategically important to Hadron as a principal writer of business in the United Kingdom.

The ratings will remain under review until AM Best can fully evaluate the impact of the change in ownership on Folgate’s rating fundamentals.

