Makersite Announces Strategic Partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Offers Japanese Clients the ‘Best Solution’ for Achieving Sustainability

STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Makersite, a Stuttgart-based start-up pioneering a new approach to automated lifecycle analysis, supply chain management and sustainability, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Hitachi Solutions in order to help the company achieve its goal of “creating a sustainable society with data and technology.” The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Hitachi Solutions’ sustainability journey, utilizing Makersite’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to refine and move forward their aim of achieving carbon neutrality.

Makersite’s innovative approach combines data from over 140 material, process, and supplier databases, creating highly accurate digital twins of products and their supply chains. This data foundation, coupled with Makersite’s native applications and API-first architecture, offers organizations unprecedented insights into their products, supply chains and carbon emissions. The result is a comprehensive understanding of regulatory compliance, environmental impact, supply risk, and production costs – all integrated seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures.

Hitachi Solutions are seeking to move the Japanese market forward in its approach to sustainability, utilizing “European best practices” to catalyze that process. The company’s aim is to become a pioneer and a leader in turning Japan into a carbon neutral society. With Makersite onboard, Hitachi Solutions hope to spearhead sustainability efforts in a number of areas including, but not limited to, proactive information disclosure, the creation of innovative solutions to reduce emissions, electrification, renewable energy, energy conservation and a plan to reduce emissions through reviews of business portfolios and supply chains.

“Our partnership with Hitachi Solutions is perfectly tailored to the problems we seek to solve,” said Makersite CEO Neil D’Souza. “By combining our innovative approach to data with Hitachi Solutions’ mission to transform sustainability practices in the Japanese market, we can bring about real change. Our combined efforts will offer manufacturers across many industries – from automotive to chemical to machinery – a new foundation on which to build a sustainable society of the future. We will help Hitachi Solutions – and Japanese manufacturers in general – to make better decisions, faster.”

“We decided to partner with Makersite because we could offer our Japanese clients the best solution for achieving sustainability,” said Yasuhiro Ozawa, Director at Hitachi Solutions. “The change in society towards carbon neutrality is progressing slowly but surely, and we believe that only through the actions of ‘pioneer’ companies will we see a major movement in society as a whole. The companies that utilize Makersite will be those ‘pioneers’. We are proud to be one of them. This partnership is the first step in the right direction for Japanese business.”

The Makersite-Hitachi Solutions partnership represents a paradigm shift in how Japanese manufacturers approach everything from product design to climate change and sustainability goals, marking a significant moment in broader efforts to achieve sustainability in the global community.

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place.

We combine manufacturers’ product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods.

With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins and Vestas, Makersite’s goal is simple: Make better products, faster.

To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo here or visit makersite.io.

About Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries.

The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.