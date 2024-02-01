The Azur Selection Expands into France with the Acquisition of Three Hotels in Cannes

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 – Ticker: MLAZR), announces its entry into the French market with the acquisition of three prestigious hotels in the centre of Cannes, France.

The company signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Hôtels Du Groupe Boucau, a well-established company renowned for its hospitality offerings.

This strategic move materializes The Azur Selection's expansion plans beyond Greece, where it has already experienced rapid growth and success. With this acquisition, The Azur Selection aims to establish a strong presence in France, a worldly renowned destination for luxury and hospitality offerings.

The financing for this acquisition will be facilitated through a bank loan, highlighting the confidence of financial institutions in The Azur Selection's growth potential and investment value.

Mr. Georges Arvanitakis, Chairman of The Azur Selection, stated enthusiastically: "We are reaching a significant milestone in our company's growth journey by preparing to acquire three prestigious hotels in Cannes. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to offer unparalleled experiences and create lasting memories for our guests.”

About The Azur Selection:

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.

