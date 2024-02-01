Space Development Agency Awards Momentus Contract Modification to Develop Defense Applications for Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has been awarded a contract modification valued at $1,196,404 by the Space Development Agency to continue development of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle for Department of Defense (DoD) Mission Requirements.

Through this Small Business Innovation Research Award, “Orbital Service Vehicle Enhancements to Meet DoD Mission Requirements” with a total value of $1,942,477, Momentus will tailor the capabilities of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle to support a wide range of DoD payloads and mission requirements, setting the stage for a rapid transition to an in-space flight demonstration.

“Vigoride’s flexibility, payload capacity, and power make it well-positioned to support a range of national security missions like space situational awareness, surveillance, reconnaissance, and other priorities,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “We’re pleased that the Space Development Agency has expanded this contract to make improvements to Vigoride, so it is tailored to support SDA and DoD’s growing needs and to meet the requirements of their national security missions.”

In addition to the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, Momentus is now also offering its M-1000 satellite bus, which is based on the space-proven Vigoride. This latest contract expansion will also provide benefits to enable the Defense Department to use the M-1000 satellite bus for a range of missions like communications and missile tracking. The M-1000 bus offers significant advantages to commercial and government customers, such as its high power - up to 3 kW of peak power - large payload capacity, flexible configuration, speed from requirements to delivery on-orbit, and low cost. Momentus has offered the M-1000 satellite bus to both commercial constellation providers and to the U.S. Government.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 8, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.