MPN Boilers Partners with DP Pumps-USA for Stainless Steel Multi-Stage Pumps

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc. is pleased to announce that we are now a NYC metro area distributor for DP Pumps-USA. This announcement provides an alternative solution for customers that rely on vertical or horizontal, multi-stage, high pressure pumping solutions. The DP Pump line of products is ideally suited for any replacement boiler feedwater pump application within any type of steam system. DP Pumps are designed to be “drop-in” replacements for typical manufacturers including Grundfos and Goulds. In addition to the “drop-in” capability, customers will benefit by having access to a high-quality product with shorter lead times and the quality Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc. service solutions which are well known in the NYC metro area.

Features and benefits of MPN’s DP-Pumps-USA products include:

Dimensionally Interchangeable with Competitive Vertical Pumps

Variety and Adaptability

Customizable Options to make sure the product fits your specific needs

Low NPSH First Stage (No Motor Change, Highest Efficiency)

Easy Access Seal (Motors that are 7.5 HP or larger can remain in while the seal is changed)

Smart Plugs at the suction and discharge connections to allow for direct connection of instrumentation such as pressure gauges or DP Switches

Multiple connection options for each pump

24 Hour Service from MPN Boilers

Factory Certified Technicians

DP-Pumps-USA products will be available for delivery beginning in the 2nd quarter of 2024. For more information on MPN’s DP-Pumps-USA product line, please contact info@mpnboilers.com.

MPN is a 100% Employee-Owned company that has been providing heating solutions and services to New York for over 50 years. Based locally, MPN is your single source partner for all of your building heating needs.

Main Office:

2 Hudson Street Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

TEL: (914) 332-0088

FAX: (914) 332-9463

Long Island Office:

1363 Lincoln Ave, Unit 3 Holbrook, NY 11741

TEL: (631) 253-2300

FAX: (631) 253-0166