AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RSUI Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa+” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI). RSUI Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of RSUI reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect implicit and explicit support provided by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

RSUI has maintained risk-adjusted capitalization consistently at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), despite the payment of significant dividends and the impact of unrealized investment losses in 2022. RSUI continues to report favorable loss reserve development, although the magnitude of reserve releases slowed in 2022, compared with the previous year. The group’s balance sheet strength assessment also benefits from significant internal reinsurance support provided by one of its affiliated companies, National Indemnity Company, and from the vast financial flexibility of its ultimate parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. AM Best expects that over time, RSUI’s investment portfolio, which currently has a modest equity position, will see an increase in allocations to common stocks with high intrinsic value, in accordance with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s investment philosophy.

The group’s overall operating performance has exceeded AM Best’s surplus lines industry composite for a prolonged period. Operating results improved significantly in the first nine months of 2023 from already strong levels in the prior year, driven by profitable underwriting results and the benefit of significantly higher reinvestment rates on the group’s fixed income portfolio.

RSUI’s favorable business profile assessment reflects the group’s track record of maintaining a market-leading position and better-than-peer results in the competitive surplus lines market through hard and soft market cycles.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of RSUI Group:

RSUI Indemnity Company

Landmark American Insurance Company

Covington Specialty Insurance Company

