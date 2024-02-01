Greenphire Announces Acquisition of Clincierge to Enhance Clinical Trial Support Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenphire, a leading innovator in software solutions for streamlining clinical trials, proudly announces the acquisition of Clincierge, a premier provider of concierge travel and logistics support for patients participating in clinical trials. This strategic move is poised to revolutionize the landscape of clinical trial support services by integrating unparalleled patient care with cutting-edge technology.

The combination of Greenphire and Clincierge will enhance the participant journey and simplify clinical trial processes for pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations worldwide. This acquisition solidifies Greenphire's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of patients, ensuring a seamless and efficient trial experience.

The union of Greenphire and Clincierge's expertise will foster innovation and growth within the clinical trial support industry. Key strategic rationales for this acquisition include:

Expanded Service Offerings: By integrating Clincierge's concierge travel and logistics services with Greenphire's existing suite of solutions, clients can benefit from a comprehensive, end-to-end participant experience platform.

Enhanced Participant Experience: The acquisition aims to prioritize patient-centric care by offering personalized, high-touch services that improve patient engagement and satisfaction throughout the clinical trial process.

Clincierge’s services will enhance Greenphire’s payment offerings by providing high-touch support to participants in rare and ultra rare disease trials. The combination of participant support means complete coverage for every trial visit.

Increased Trial Efficiency: The integration of both companies' technologies will streamline trial processes, optimize resource allocation and drive operational efficiencies, benefiting pharmaceutical clients, sites and patients alike.

Greenphire never settles in evolving its comprehensive suite of participant-facing solutions – today encompassing reimbursement, travel and mobile technology, core competencies proven to eliminate persistent and emerging roadblocks in conducting global clinical research and dramatically improve retention, reduce site burden and increase transparency.

Greenphire CEO, Jim Murphy, commented, " This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Greenphire as we reinforce our commitment to transforming the landscape of trial support services. By combining our technological prowess with Clincierge's dedication to exceptional patient care, we are poised to redefine industry standards and drive meaningful advancements in clinical research."

" Joining forces with Greenphire presents an exciting opportunity to elevate our patient-centered services,” Clincierge CEO, Scott Gray, added, “ Together, we will revolutionize how patients experience clinical trials, offering unparalleled support and empowering them to participate in trials with greater ease and comfort."

Hundreds of sponsors and CROs shared their clinical operations priorities in the company’s 2023 Participant Convenience Market Research Survey, illustrating that “improving travel and logistical support” was their number one area of focus for participant experience enhancements. The completion of this acquisition underscores Greenphire's dedication to being the premier partner for the industry to advance the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of clinical trials globally. Both companies are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to delivering enhanced value to pharmaceutical partners and patients alike.

Morris, Manning & Martin acted as legal counsel to Greenphire. Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young acted as legal counsel and Bourne Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Clincierge in the transaction.

