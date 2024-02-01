Eye Health America Announces Newest Acquisition of Loris Eye Associates

LORIS, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eye Health America (EHA), a leading integrated eyecare platform in the Southeastern United States, is pleased to announce a partnership with Loris Eye Associates (LEA), marking their 24th partnership in the Southeast and strengthening their patient care network throughout the PeeDee and Coastal South Carolina regions.

Located in Loris, SC, the LEA team, led by Tracy Ray, OD, has been providing medical optometric and optical services to the community for almost 40 years. As a go-to eyecare provider, Dr. Ray and his team are known for their outstanding patient care, making them a perfect cultural fit for EHA.

According to Dr. Ray, “Our longstanding relationship with Dr. Sam Seltzer and the Carolina Centers for Sight (CCFS) team made our partnership with them and EHA a natural choice to continue to provide our patients excellent care while expanding their treatment options with new technologies and multi-specialty providers.”

“Our partnership with Loris Eye Associates and Dr. Ray enhances our mission to make lives better with personalized eyecare,” said Sam Seltzer, MD, Medical Director at CCFS. “I have worked with Dr. Ray for almost two decades and have been thoroughly impressed with his dedication to excellent patient care. The LEA team is a fantastic addition to CCFS and Eye Health America.”

Mary Lou Parisi, CO-CEO of EHA, says, “What a beautiful location and practice! Welcome Dr. Tracy Ray and Loris team to our exceptional roster of eye care professionals. In the near future, we eagerly anticipate expansion of our advanced eye care services to the residents of Horry County, SC.”

EHA, with over 100 physicians across 53 locations, 10 ambulatory surgical centers, and over 1,000 employees in SC, GA, and FL, supports practice groups and ASCs, ensuring the highest quality patient outcomes. Founded in 2018 by LLR Partners, Clemson Eye, and The Eye Associates, EHA is led by experienced eye care leadership, providing superior support to partner practices.

Eye Health America

Eye Health America (EHA) is a leading eyecare provider focused on partnering with culturally aligned ophthalmology practices, optometry practices and ambulatory surgery centers across the Southeast U.S. to provide superior strategic, financial, and operational support for best-in-class eye care. Member practices include Clemson Eye, Piedmont Surgery Center, EHA Surgery Center Seneca, The Surgery & Laser Center, Carolinas Centers for Sight, Florence Surgery and Laser Center, Southeast Retina Center, Augusta Retina Laser Surgicare, The Eye Associates, The Eye Associates Surgery Center, EHA Surgery Center Sarasota, Eye Centers of Florida, Surgicare Center, Updegraff Laser Vision, Tampa Bay Eye Surgery Center, West Georgia Eye Care Center, Eye Surgery Center of West Georgia, and many other top eyecare providers. They offer full-service, integrated eye care from routine eye exams, contact lenses, and glasses to medical ophthalmology and surgery including refractive cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, LASIK, pediatrics, and oculoplastics.

To learn more, visit www.eyehealthamerica.com