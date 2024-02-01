Rockefeller Global Family Office Expands National Wealth Management Presence with Addition of Lewis Wealth Partners in Richmond, VA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Global Family Office, the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management (“Rockefeller”), today announced the addition of Lewis Wealth Partners – the firm’s first Private Advisor team based in Richmond, VA, the Commonwealth’s state capital – to its growing national presence. The Richmond region, rich in history, culture, and tourism, is one of the fastest growing in the state.

Lewis Wealth Partners is led by Managing Directors and Private Advisors John Lewis, Joseph Bartholomew III, and Richard Blackwell as well as Senior Vice President and Private Advisor Kylie Roman. The 10-person team joins from Truist and will report to Kristen Sario, Southeast Divisional Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office.

“We’re excited to welcome John, Joseph, Richard, Kylie, and all the members of Lewis Wealth Partners to Rockefeller,” said Sario. “With a reputation for excellence in financial advice and client service, the team will be central to our growth plans for this attractive and dynamic market.”

“The importance of deeply experienced advisors who can help high-net-worth investors navigate increasingly complex wealth and family needs is growing everywhere, including in the Richmond area,” Christopher Dupuy, President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “Lewis Wealth Partners epitomizes the quality of client care and the values synonymous with our firm’s brand and will be instrumental in bringing the Rockefeller experience to Virginia.”

Other members of Lewis Wealth Partners include: Team Financial Planning Officers Lindsay E. Dillon and Trevor Adams; Wealth Manager Michael G. Hofmeister; Client Service Manager Catherine Elrod; and Client Associates Lauren Hershey and Jessica Taylor.

To learn more about Lewis Wealth Partners, visit https://www.rockco.com/lewis-wealth-partners/.

