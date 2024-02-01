True Religion Announces New Kids’ Sportswear Licensees, Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine Global

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle apparel company, today announced two new kids’ sportswear licensees, Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine Global LLC. Star Ride’s distribution will include wholesale partners across the US and select LATAM countries including Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Mad Engine will distribute True Religion kids across Canada. True Religion’s own stores and ecommerce site will carry both collections.

“Kids sportswear is an important category for us and we are very pleased to partner with two of the best kids’ resources in the business, Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine,” said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. “As a global lifestyle brand, True Religion takes great pride in dressing every member of the family. We have been in the kids business for more than 10 years and look forward to continued success with Star Ride and Mad Engine.”

True Religion’s kids collection from Star Ride Kids and Mad Engine Global will be available in stores for Back to School 2024. Product categories for boy’s 0 – 16 and girl’s 0 – 14 include sportswear, outerwear, sleepwear, and swimwear, with price points up to $80.

“True Religion is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and we are thrilled to partner with them for their kids sportswear collections,” said Stephen Shalam, President, Star Ride Kids.

“We aim to bring True Religion’s instantly recognizable and iconic stylings to retailers across Canada in various categories including sportswear, swimwear and sleepwear,” said Angelina Yagudayev, Executive Vice President of the International Division at Mad Engine Global LLC. “We are thrilled to partner with the True Religion team to continue the growth trajectory within the kids’ Canadian market.”

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

About Star Ride Kids

Star Ride Kids is an industry leading manufacturer of boys and girls fashion sportswear. The company was founded in 1991 by three brothers who saw a niche in the market for high fashion children’s sportswear. Today, Star Ride Kids ships product under many licenses and in-house brands; their collections can be found in many retailers around the country. A complete list of brands and company overview can be found at www.starride.com.

About Mad Engine Global LLC

Mad Engine is a leading global apparel and accessories company that caters to all genders and sizes across a full range of licensed, private label, branded, and influencer/celebrity products. With an evolving omni-channel distribution network, Mad Engine services direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, mass retail, mid-tier, department stores and specialty retail. Mad Engine has facilities dedicated to design, innovation, customer service, sales, sourcing, quality assurance, and distribution strategically located around the world. For additional info, visit: https://www.madengine.com