Southern Orthodontic Partners Announces Expansion into Chicago, IL

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Orthodontic Partners (“SOP”) is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Greater Chicago, Illinois Area. This move marks a new chapter for the platform as it broadens SOP’s territory further into Northern markets.

SOP has entered Chicago in partnership with Dr. William Petty and Dr. Kathryn Bielik of Petty & Bielik Orthodontics, based in Oak Lawn, IL. The team is regarded as some of the most well-established and trusted orthodontic specialists in Chicago’s southwest suburbs, with over 50 years of combined experience between the doctors.

“I'm so thrilled to be partnering with SOP as they help support the future growth and longevity of Petty & Bielik Orthodontics,” shares Dr. Kathryn Bielik. “SOP has an amazing team dedicated to excellence in their organization and our practice. They have gone to great lengths to introduce us to key leaders and to make sure that our practice is a synergistic fit for the SOP platform.”

“Joining Southern Orthodontic Partners was an easy decision,” Dr. Petty includes. “Working with people who are highly motivated to provide results that can be life changing in many ways for our patients, staff and ourselves is terrifically rewarding!”

This partnership represents a significant milestone in SOP’s expansion to new strategic markets. The platform has its sights set on adding more partners in the Greater Chicago area throughout 2024. Shore Capital Partners, SOP’s private equity sponsor, is based in Downtown Chicago.

As SOP continues to grow, the organization remains committed to its mission to impact the orthodontic profession through a partnership of clinical and service excellence with the country’s leading doctors. Throughout 2023, Southern Orthodontic Partners added 13 new practices in 8 states across the United States. Moving into the New Year, the SOP geographic footprint now includes 48 orthodontic practices with 85 locations across 13 states.

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Based in Nashville, TN, Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. SOP aims to be the premier orthodontic services provider by partnering with doctors who are committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and a first-class customer experience. More information about Southern Orthodontic Partners can be found at www.southernop.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, industrial, and real estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the fourth consecutive year in 2023, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder-friendly investor. Shore has also consistently been recognized by PitchBook for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in established, successful private companies with premier management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.