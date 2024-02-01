Bell Canada and SentinelOne® Join Forces to Provide Advanced Endpoint Protection for Canadian Businesses

MONTRÉAL & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bell Canada (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company and recognized security services leader, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, announce today that they are coming together to provide extensive data protection services for Bell’s enterprise customers. The partnership marks SentinelOne’s first partnership with a major telecommunications company in Canada.

As threat actors continue to escalate their operations – in scale and intensity – organizations in all sectors must enhance their security teams’ capabilities and protect all endpoints. The combined capabilities of Bell and SentinelOne will provide true end-to-end protection, empowering modern enterprises to defend faster, at greater scale, and with higher accuracy across their entire attack surface.

With new solutions coming to market later in 2024, Bell will leverage SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform to amplify its advanced enterprise Security Operations Centre (SOC) services (BSURE and MTDR - Managed Threat Detection and Response). SentinelOne revolutionized endpoint protection more than a decade ago with the platform, and Bell’s security experts will leverage it to help customers gain visibility and insight into data across the entire enterprise and act on it to secure their environments.

“Bell is proud to partner with SentinelOne, becoming the only telecom company in Canada to offer SentinelOne solutions through our Managed and Professional Services,” Costa Pantazopoulos, VP Product, Bell. “The Singularity platform enhances visibility and industry-leading threat detection, and when combined with Bell’s Professional and Managed Services through our over 700 security experts, we protect our customers’ environments around the clock.”

“SentinelOne is excited to expand on our current relationship with Bell Canada as they launch these services,” said Ken Marks, VP Channel Sales, SentinelOne “Cyber-attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and the surface that enterprises must defend has greatly expanded. Together with Bell Canada, we can provide enterprises with an innovative, AI-powered solution that delivers speed and autonomous protection to help them keep their most critical assets and business safe.”

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media, and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Bell Cybersecurity Practice

The threat landscape is changing. New technologies and evolving threats make cybersecurity more complex and challenging than ever before. We offer protection against the growing sophistication of advanced threats. With a full suite of managed and professional services, Bell solutions provides insight into the security of your cloud services, data, network, and devices. For more information on Bell Security Solutions, visit Bell.ca/cybersecurity.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber-attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit Sentinelone.com.